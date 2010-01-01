Would you like something to drink? Alcohol and the Great War in Belgium

"In recent days, a number of cases of public drunkenness have been seen. I'm told that beverage vendors are violating the prescriptions of the Authority and selling alcohol. I feel it my duty to inform operators that the police have been asked to search for violations, and that an order will be issued for the immediate closing of any establishment found to be selling alcohol." Here is the notice signed by the burgomaster of the City of Brussels, Maurice Lemonnier, sent in June 1915 to the owners of all restaurants, cafés and taverns selling alcoholic beverages in the city. This is but one example intended to show how the efforts made by the City's official authorities to limit the sale and consumption of alcohol were always being altered as a result of countless reports of police inspections confirming illegal sales. It was then normal for establishments to close the doors and turn off the lights at the regulatory time. In certain premises, it would not be uncommon for the street entrance to be closed at the time when the electricity was cut off. A few candles were then lit in order to guide the faithful clientele that was familiar with the "alternative" route to the service door.