Who are the German soldiers?

Within the battalions occupying Belgium, one or even two men leave the battalion for Germany each week. There are various reasons for these returns.

One of the main causes, and the only one not to be included in the "unfit for service" category, is the soldier's economic value, i.e. the soldier whose activity is crucial for the German economy. As such, to 31 July 1916, only in the Erlangen battalion, 109 men are replaced by reserves for economic and industrial reasons. The exact work of the soldiers is unknown to us, but we know that, in any hypothesis, most of them are not farmers. Indeed, farmers generally receive leave at the time of the harvests and when sowing, but must return to the battalion at the end of these periods. Unlike the former, they are not definitively replaced.

Illness is also a cause for definitive departure. Tuberculosis and typhus are the most common infections, and surviving them means a return ticket to Germany.

Before discussing the major waves of retirements in the ranks of the Landsturm, it is also worth noting that there were a few departures, so rare as to stand out, of men volunteering to go to the front. The Erlangen battalion only records one at the start of the winter of 1916, while the Würzburg battalion has two: a sergeant and another non-commissioned officer, who will leave for the trenches together in March 1916.

The most important renewal factor is naturally the already advanced ages of the men. In 1914 and 1915, replacements are carried out with the arrival of the ersatz (reserve soldiers), but it is increasingly difficult to replace the men who are too old. The first major operation occurs for most of the battalions in April 1916, except for the Würzburg battalion that receives new blood starting in August 1915.

In the German Reich, mobilisation ends at 45 years of age. The non-replacement of most of the men reaching this limit in 1915 constitutes further proof of the German project to win the war quickly. If Germany had thought that the war might go on for more than one year, the arrival of men at the age limit would have been considered in the battle plans.

April 1916 is the starting moment for the largest series of renewals in the different battalions. The general command orders the officers to determine the birthdates of their men, in order to allow the replacement of the oldest men, i.e. born before 1873.

For several months after the lists have been provided to the military authorities, changes take place gradually, year of birth by year of birth. Each year between July and December, 20 or so men over the age of 44 years are replaced. This major operation is the only one of the type carried out throughout the war. Each week until 11 November 1918, one or two men are sent to the ersatz due to illness, reaching the age limit or being "unfit for service". But this one and only wave of replacements results in a constant deterioration of the military quality of the men in the battalions, a fact about which the officers will complain somewhat more each month.

Indeed, the newcomers are never as useful as the outgoing older men. One must not imagine old men leaving Belgium in order to be replaced by strong young Germans. Indeed, the men born in 1872, i.e. 44 or 45 years old in 1916, are replaced by men from the class of 1879, i.e. already around 37 or 38 years old.