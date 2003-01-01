When the German occupier imposes partitioning :  the case of the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels

In December 1915 and January 1916, the Germans once again run roughshod over a new refusal on the part of deputy burgomaster Emile Jacqmain. Despite this, the occupying authorities order the evacuation of the cloakroom of the Théâtre, then occupied by a service distributing clothing to the needy of Brussels, and in late January schedule four concerts by the Darmstadt musical and theatrical ensemble (from Germany). In May, it's the turn of the German opera of the Netherlands to perform, over four nights, the essentials from Wagner's "Der Ring des Nibelungen"... Thereafter, no further authorisation requests are submitted to the City of Brussels: the German authorities will use the Théâtre de la Monnaie as they like, organising nearly sixty concerts from June 1917 to October 1918, i.e. almost one performance every week (very often on Sunday evenings). The last performance, "Wilhelm Tell" by Friedrich Schiller, is given on October 29th; but it would appear that, to the very end, the Germans hoped to stay in Belgium, since the opening of "Mariechen van Nijmegen" was scheduled for November 18th (seven days after the end of the war). This 16th century Flemish piece was in fact part of the "Flemishisation" of the Théâtre de la Monnaie that began with the use of the "Muntschouwburg" name in 1916, in an effort to attract an audience other than the French-speaking bourgeoisie that was boycotting the occupier's performances.



Indeed, only very rare Belgians go to an occupied theatre, an action considered to be anti-patriotic, in the words of the American ambassador Brand Whitlock, in his memoirs published in 1922: "There was only a single Belgian at the concert at the Monnaie and, strangely enough, it was a professor of moral philosophy, and a great music lover. Perhaps he went without thinking, but he certainly paid the price." It was during the occupier's first concert, on 13 March 1915, and the said professor, Georges Dwelshauvers, was indeed obliged to resign from his position at the Université Libre de Bruxelles. However, it's unlikely that he was the only one since, as previously mentioned, the Brussels audience is very keen on the works of Richard Wagner, and the latter is well-represented in the programming at the Muntschouwburg and the Parktheather (Théâtre du Parc), another requisitioned City of Brussels property. Also, the German audience does not limit itself only to the Deutsches Theaters and for theatre-goers, the Belgischer Kurier regularly publishes the programming for some 15 theatres. In August 1916, this newspaper enthusiastically announces embellishment or enlargement works on certain venues, including La Monnaie where the heating system and washrooms will be repaired, and a smoking room installed. But nothing comes of it: at the very most, the city administration in charge of the building's upkeep continues the fulfilment of an order placed with the symbolist painter Emile Fabry well before the war. His paintings still adorn the theatre's main staircase.