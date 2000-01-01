When music and the theatre improve the morale of Belgian soldiers

As such, at the Castle of Wulveringhem, a few kilometres south of Furnes, chamber music performances are organised by Commander Emile Davreux, Aide-de-Camp of the King and himself a pianist, and then by Colonel Victor Buffin de Chosal, also a composer. Other well-known musicians also participate in these performances, including pianists Maurice Corneil de Thoran (director of the Théâtre de la Monnaie in Brussels after the war) and Léon Jongen, violist Germain Prévost as well as a violinist Eugène Ysaÿe (who was not a soldier, however). In 1915, Colonel Buffin undertakes to reorganise the Musique des Guides ; he provides the musicians with new instruments and receives them at Wulveringhen before they leave for Calais and Guines, in France. Once their repertoire has been re-created, thanks to the Republican Guard, the Musique des Guides goes on a major tour of the United Kingdom in August 1916, that includes the Albert Hall in London, for the benefit of wartime charities... However, not all musicians are so fortunate as to be part of an organised ensemble, with the ability to travel. Most of them stay in their camps and the play initially during the funeral services and religious services celebrated in the open air, sometimes in ruined churches or in abandoned garages; and then, when the time for some celebration arrives, performances are organised during games and sporting events, if not improvised in the canteens and rest tents, with the instruments at hand: accordions, flutes or violins.

Another prestigious initiative, still by the same Colonel Buffin, was the December 1917 creation of the Quatuor à Cordes de l’Armée belge en Campagne, using the famous Quatuor Pro Arte founded in Brussels in 1912 as its model. From this original ensemble, only Germain Prévost is available since second violinist Laurent Halleux is assigned to another sector, while first violinist Alphonse Onnou and cellist Fernand Auguste Lemaire have not been mobilised. The composition of this new chamber music ensemble will change more than once, notably as each of its members decides to create his own string quartet. But Germain Prévost and violinist Henri Gadeyne remain faithful, regularly performing Beethoven, Debussy, Haydn, Ravel and even Schumann, at the Ocean Hospital where Queen Elisabeth of Belgium is one of the most frequent spectators. In parallel with the Quatuor, at the Beveren-Ijzer Hospital some 20 km from La Panne, the Orchestre symphonique de l’Armée de Campagne is created with 119 musician soldiers, under the direction of Maurice Corneil de Thoran. On the programme : Fantaisie sur deux noëls populaires wallons and La Ronde wallonne by Liège resident Joseph Jongen (brother of pianist Léon), La Marche héroïque by Camille Saint-Saëns, Conte d’avril by Charles-Marie Widor... performed at Beveren-Ijzer and in Hoogstade, Vinkem, La Panne and even London, just before the launch, on 8 August 1918, of the 100 Day Offensive during which all of the musicians are assigned as ambulance drivers and stretcher bearers.