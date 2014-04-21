What women did during the war

Women from the higher social circles devote themselves to charitable works in the field. Of course, this is always recognised as a respectable activity: meetings, sales of cards or small objects for the benefit of various charities. Generally tolerated by the occupier, these activities will not always be favourably looked upon. The German authorities suspect, sometimes incorrectly, sometimes justifiably, espionage and resistance activities. The fact that these charitable organisations are used to convey a message of hope and patriotism is sometimes enough to annoy the occupier. These women are also involved in educational activities. Young girls are encouraged to learn about caring for young children, or to learn a manual trade that is the typical purview of women: sewing, or even shorthand typing.

Amongst the existing charities, one will strive to help the most destitute women by providing them with work, i.e. the Oeuvre des dentellières (Lacemakers' Charity).

To provide destitute women with work, the UPFB (Patriotic Union of Belgian Women) will open lace manufacturing workshops at various places throughout the country. But very soon, the CNSA provides support and, in March 1915, opens a section called "Aid and protection for lacemakers" that will cooperate with the UPFB in its two aims: supporting the production of national know-how that is already known around the world, and providing work for women who, without it, would depend on charity. Some of the workshops are created from scratch, whereas in others, lacemakers involved in this activity long before the war will be hired.

This section acts as intermediary between the foreign sponsors and the manufacturing workshops. The raw materials come from abroad, and the workers create various products (doilies, veils, handkerchiefs…). Everything is recorded and checked. The finished products return to the central head office for verification and shipment. The sponsor then pays the committee, which distributes to the workshops. It's a genuine small business, but does not run without difficulties: organisational problems occur between the sub-sections and the general management, while the shortage of thread often forces the workshops to stop completely for months on end. There is also the occasional theft, and the general section requires the workshop managers to completely search their workers at the end of the day. But this organisation also develops a certain social sense: if a worker is categorized as a "good employee", the Lady patrons may make a gesture towards people who are ill. On one occasion, a certain Miss Van Dievoet receives half of her wages in order to compensate for an absence related to health problems. Despite these setbacks, increasingly large and profitable orders continue to come in. This organisation will therefore have provided jobs for the women from a popular milieu, and provided foreign countries with something that supports the Belgian charitable economy.

As of the country's invasion, young Belgian girls from good families sign up to go to the front in order to treat soldiers, but the function of a nurse remains a very special occupation, not at all professionally organised throughout the country, unlike the already good organisation of their British counterparts. Nevertheless, nurses provide a strong symbol for Allied propaganda, with much use being made of the image of Queen Elisabeth of Belgium in her nurse's outfit at La Panne.