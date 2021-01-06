Warming the stomach and the soul: the School Soup in Belgian schools

The choice and diversity was limited by certain often rare ingredients, such as good quality meat, or inaccessible ingredients such as potatoes, in the big cities during certain moments of the conflict. The differences in the taste of the soup distributed in the capital and in the country's other regions was strongly dependent on the local products and the access to them. In villages such as Virton-Saint-Mard, each child received a daily ration of meat with the soup, which was not the case in the big cities. The shopping list for the city of Halanzy included Italian noodles and Maggi powder for seasoning; for the large quantities of soup in the cities, the taste only resulted from vegetables, onions and salt. In Musson, Ethe and Saint-Remy, each child received apples or pears for dessert, a detail missing from the urban menus. In Latour, even the women working in the fields were entitled to free soup. In the Brussels region, the ingredients of the soups depended on the day. For example, the Monday soup in September 1915 was bean soup.