War wounds

Just like all sciences, medicine is based on experimentation in order to draw a certain number of conclusions. Physicians during the First World War will be faced with situations that no one could have imagined. It is through the exchanges, amongst other things, between actors in the field and in the rear that medical knowledge will be developed in line with the realities that will overturn all of the hypotheses imagined before the conflict.

Physicians will distinguish the various types of injuries according to the affected part of the body. Amongst the most serious injuries are the ones to the abdomen. Given their severity, these injuries are often mentioned in the textes written by surgeons during the Great War. Though rare, testimonials by physicians describing their immediate experiences at the front are often eloquent regarding the atrocities represented by the mutilations. They describe not only the nightmarish visions with which they find themselves confronted, but also the odours and screams caused by these injuries.

In her work "Les médecins dans la Grande Guerre 1914-1918", Sophie Delaporte, historian specialising in the history of medicine during the First World War, provides us with the testimonial of the experiences of front line surgeon Joseph Vassal : "I look out over the battlefield. The imagination cannot rival this reality. I would want none of these hours of blood and death to remain in my brain (…) The lugubrious parade of the wounded begins, and will continue until 2 AM. A stoic fellow contemplates his eventration without a gesture; under his shirt, a fluctuation, sticky, liquid, alive and wam, stomach, intestines... A bandage is placed on top, and he's carried off".

As this testimonial indicates, it is most often not the front line physicians who treat abdominal injuries. In most cases, soldiers with abdominal wounds require an operation. The only medical act that could be performed by the "extreme front line" physician is a simple bandage, before sending the soldier off in a surgical ambulance.

According to the statistics by injury type, abdominal wounds are the least numerous when compared with other wartime injuries. These statistics are often compiled in further away hospitals, and certain soldiers with abdominal injuries could not be transported very far from the battlefield, which implies that they are unlikely to make it as far as the hospitals. The findings regarding the proportion of soldiers with abdominal injuries must therefore be put into perspective.

Transportation will be the decisive element for a soldier's life, and treatment will have to begin as soon as possible in order to provide the soldier with the necessary care. The sorting of the wounded according to the severity of the injuries and the multiplication of aid stations will be essential to their survival. Dr. F. Neuman, a colleague of Antoine Depage, stresses this in one of the publications produced by the Océan Hospital:

" It would therefore appear to be indispensable, and we will see that other reasons support this opinion, to distribute the healthcare units in stages with a greater number of beds the further one gets away from the front, while reserving for the front, but close as possible to the line, a certain number of PCA (advanced surgical units) with small capacities reserved only for the treatment of certain categories of seriously wounded soldiers, for whom the tumult of transportation over several kilometres aggravates the condition such that a useful operation is no longer possible. "