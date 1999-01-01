War widows: the homeland despite it all!

The change of a woman's status from wife to widow most often involves the arrival of a letter or telegram. In the occupied zone, communication is difficult, letters are checked and most of the time have to be smuggled. Information therefore comes slowly, and several weeks and even months can go by between the time when a soldier is killed and his family is informed of his death. In the absence of recent news, some people only learn of the death of a relative after the armistice, not to mention the women whose husbands will succumb to injuries or illnesses and will become widows after the signing of peace treaties.

As such, a simple note informs the spouse of her loss and, often without even having a body over which to cry right away, the spouse becomes the widow of a soldier killed in combat. This absence of a body can be represented by a picture of the lost, placed on the mantle. To express her grief and as an external sign of her loss, the widow dresses in mourning clothes and locks herself into an image from which some will have difficulty escaping. With time and circumstances, she will sometimes, but not without difficulty, manage to relieve herself of this heavy label, but many of them will remain "the widow of soldier X", especially for the companion at arms of her spouse. Any honours that she receives, will only be by proxy. It is the soldier fallen for the Homeland who is being honoured, not so much the suffering wife. But there is a much greater number of women who have lost their spouses: in addition to the widows of soldiers, there are also the widows of war invalids. They will have the additional burden of having to care for their soldier's illness or infirmity, without necessarily having the "aura" assigned to the widows of soldiers who have fallen in battle.