Transformations of the combatant: from homo erectus to homo reptus

Like the French army, the Belgian army entered the war with uniforms that hearkened back to the 19th century. But this observation sometimes leads to hasty interpretations: it is still frequently heard, for example, that the slaughters in the summer of 1914 can be blamed on the French army continuing to wear madder-coloured trousers! Suggestions of this type demonstrate a certain ignorance with regard to the nature of the battles during the Great War. That the red pants make the French infantrymen more visible is indisputable. However, it isn't their uniform that causes their terrible losses, but rather the fact that they are ordered to attack enemies who are superior in number, and who have modern weapons. While rifles certainly cause more deaths during the movement war than they will during the rest of the war, most of the losses are caused by artillery fire and machine guns. Indeed, these weapons don't target a specific enemy, but sweep across a portion of the battlefield, often blindly. In this context, the colour of the trousers is of little importance! The thoroughly comparable German losses are proof of this, when their soldiers, though equipped with feldgrau outfits, charge Belgian positions at Liège or English positions at Mons. Much later, on the first day of the Battle of the Somme, thousands of English soldiers with very modern khaki uniforms will be killed by artillery or German machine guns… before having even reached the first British line!

While it mustn't be overestimated, the uniform's colour is nevertheless a subject of discussion even before the conflict, prompted by the wars at the start of the century. The French and Belgian armies are then testing new uniforms: for example, the Belgian army is trying a grey-blue described as "Belgian grey". But equipping an entire army with new uniforms, as was done in Great Britain (1900), in Germany (1907), in Austria-Hungary (1909) and in Russia (1910) is a very significant investment, one that is not taken lightly… At the same time, the idea also arises of providing the soldiers with a helmet, partly for protection against bullets, but mainly from shell bursts and stones projected by explosions. The Belgian army tests a somewhat conical helmet, somewhat reminiscent of the colonial helmets, and adorned with a lion's head… which gives it something of a look of a pointy helmet!

The hostilities interrupt this modernization process, and Belgian soldiers must therefore go into battle in outdated uniforms, fortunately in not very visible black. Very quickly, however, they dispense with their excessively heavy, excessively hot or excessively visible headgear (busbies, shakos and felt hats), which they replace with their much more practical police caps (off-duty headdress). They also conceal the more visible parts of their uniforms, notably anything that shines (certain leathers, the waxed canvas, any metal). More than its visibility, which is not excessive, it's the uniform's low degree of practicality that justifies its replacement. If apparently suitable for manoeuvres, the same cannot be said for operations: it's too hot in the heat of August, too cold as of the autumn, it doesn't protect sufficiently from bad weather, and it dries too slowly. In 1915, the Belgian army is therefore reequipped with new khaki uniforms, in a more earthy shade than that of the British army, and an Adrian helmet similar to the French model (but decorated with a lion, the national symbol).