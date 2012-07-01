The Vanden Brugge family: War refugees

Henri Constant Vanden Brugge is a real Brussels native. Born in 1857 in Brussels, rue aux Choux, to Pierre Vanden Brugge whose profession is unknown, and to his wife Jeanne Visseau.

Jeanne Diricq, his future wife, is born one month after him in the rue des Commerçants in Brussels, near what is now the "Yser" subway station. She's the daughter of Jules Diricq, retailer, and of Marie Redemans, his legitimate wife. Jules is originally from Givet in the Ardenne, and Marie is from Brussels. They marry in 1853, 4 years before Jeanne is born. Little is known about the young years of Henri and Jeanne, but we later find Jeanne in Paris at 19 years of age. She doubtlessly went to the French capital for economic reasons, since she apparently stayed there without her parents. On 6 December 1876, also in Paris, Louis Diricq is born as the natural son of Jeanne, who is registered as a florist in the second district. Virtually nothing is known of Jeanne's life in Paris, other than the fact that she will also give birth to a second child, Louise, in 1885 when Louis is already 9 years old.

The presence of the first names "Constant" (like Henri Constant) and "Henriette" as part of first names of these children leads one to believe that they are actually the children of Henri and Jeanne born out of wedlock, though this is still unproven. Henriette is born in Saint-Gilles on 14 September 1889, while the young family is living at 56, rue de la Victoire.

Henri and Jeanne marry in Jette on 10 December 1891 and Henri legitimately acknowledges the children. At the time of this union, we learn that Henri is a wine merchant. For her part, Jeanne had arrived sometime before from Anderlecht, where she is declared as having established her home, even though it's possible that her stay in this community, after coming from Paris, was quite brief.

At that time, both of their parents are deceased. Indeed, these deaths may well be the reason why the marriage could not take place beforehand. At this stage, all hypotheses are still possible.

They remain in Jette for only a short time before moving to Molenbeek-Saint-Jean, where Eva, their youngest daughter, is born on 26 October 1894. Perhaps in search of a larger apartment, the 6-person family moves to Brussels-City in late 1894. They very soon leave again, for Schaerbeek in 1895. In fact, in 1898, Henri is registered as a wine wholesaler established in the rue Verte, in the Schaerbeek part of this street. In 1902, Henri still resides in the rue Verte. In 1909, we find him associated with a certain Wolters but still in the wine trade.

In 1910, he is registered in the rue du Progrès as a merchant for the Dujardin & fils firm that owns several vineyards in France, with distribution in Belgium. Business seems to be going rather well. The family moves to 147, rue Masui, still in Schaerbeek, where its trace is suddenly lost. What happened?