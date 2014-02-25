The "Spanish" flu hits Belgium (1918-1919)

The figures often mentioned with regard to the epidemic can be misleading. They are only truly meaningful when considered against the backdrop of their time. The vast majority of the epidemic's victims die within the space of a few months, even only a few weeks. In the occupied territory, the first cases are often detected at the beginning of July. In Brussels, L. Picon indicates its presence as of the first day of the month, and writes 10 days later: "It's the Spanish flu, since this illness spread through Spain before appearing here. It isn't dangerous.". At that point, in fact, the epidemic does not seem so threatening, despite its virulence. Indeed, the same L. Picon notes on 24 July that the illness is inspiring performances: "It's being played as a review at the Alcazar theatre (as though everything finishes with songs and reviews)". A week later, however, he must nevertheless admit that there are "quite a number of fatal cases". But it's the second wave in October-November 1918 that is the most murderous in Belgium, as is generally the case elsewhere.

In many Belgian communities, the rhythm of the deaths – German soldiers or Allied prisoners, French refugees or Belgian civilians – is too fast even to allow for the celebration of masses. The parish priest in Willebroek (Antwerp Province), for example, mentions 63 flu victims in the village in November, 35 of whom die in only 10 days. In the big cities, dozens die every day. In Mons, the honorary notary Adolphe Hambye mentions more than 200 deaths in under a week, between 25 and 31 October. Given that wood is lacking after the German requisitions, caskets sometimes become impossible to find. The bodies are then rolled in sheets, placed in carts and taken to open pits filled with lime.

The excess mortality related to the flu can be approached in several manners: The archives from morgues are one of the potential leads. In Brussels, the morgue at the Saint-Jean hospital receives 269 deaths in October-November: twice as many as the number of victims for the same period in 1917 (107), almost 4 times the 1920 figure (72). Of the 135 deaths in October 1918, 108 occur in the second half of the month, at the start of the second wave. The age of the victims is also an indication. Of the 269 deaths in October-November, more than half (136) were born between 1876 and 1901: men and women between 17 and 42 years of age, normally not very vulnerable to illnesses, but the preferred targets of this epidemic. The rare violent deaths in Brussels during these days in November cannot explain such an influx, in what is in fact only one morgue amongst others within the capital.

The documents publish by hospitals are also useful. Between 19 October and 18 November 1918, the civilian La Louvière hospital received 28 epidemic patients. Three of them arrive late by their own means, and die. Of the 25 other patients, generally French refugees quickly brought in by order of the German military authorities, 5 die, i.e. 1/5. The age of the patients is revealing: 18 patients out of 28 are between 21 and 40 years old, which is the most affected range.

But the most useful archives are often retained by the communities. Everywhere, the civil status indicates an impressive mortality rate in 1918. In Huy, the number of deaths almost doubles relative to 1914-1916, with many diagnoses related to the "Spanish" flu. In Bruges, Mouscron and Wavre, we find the same proportions. But only a detailed analysis makes it possible to truly grasp the event. At La Louvière, the number of deaths per year between 1911 and 1921 is between 300 and 400 deaths. In 1918, the figure is above 500. This increase, however, primarily occurs in the months of October and November and, to a lesser degree, in December, if we compare them.