The Rolin family, the sacrifice of a family of intellectuals

Albéric Rolin and Sylvie Borreman are therefore at the head of a large household. The mistress of the house runs the place as a "Roman mother", adored by her children. This family is a very representative of what is more commonly referred to as the "fransquillons", namely the French-speaking inhabitants of Flanders, the cultural and intellectual elite of the country's north at the time. Though sometimes taken to extremes, this attachment to French culture is an openly espoused mark of pride. Amongst the siblings, the political tendency is liberal, progressive, and sometimes has a taste for more pronounced liberalism, even anti-clerical, in other words doctrinaire. The children of Albéric and Sylvie include the youngest, Henri Rolin (1891-1973). Throughout his life, in more than one way, he will derive a certain pleasure from being on the fringes of his original milieu. He has a flair for originality. Rather germanophobic before 1914, as the conflict is about to begin, he attends the Sociology Institute of the Université Libre de Bruxelles, directed by Émile Waxweiler, an influential character and close advisor to King Albert 1st, who consider him as no less than his "only friend". Waxweiler's Institute is an extremely lively intellectual breeding ground, that quickly gains international renown through its works and the strength of the personalities comprising it. During the 1914-1915 years, Waxweiler will be the promoter, at the discreet (and even secret) request of the sovereign, of the pro-Belgium propaganda within another neutral country that he knows very well, Switzerland.

As for Henri, who does not finish his legal studies, the declaration of war and the Belgian refusal to comply with the German ultimatum in August 1914 are behind his firm decision to sign up as an army volunteer. For this purpose, he originally travels to Ghent. There he meets the internationalist lawyer, a professor and former Justice minister – and most notably a friend of his parents – Jules Van den Heuvel. In only a few months, i.e. March 1915, the latter will be sent as Belgium's representative to the Vatican. For now, his presence within the national territory continues. In these uncertain times, Van den Heuvel confides his belief that Belgium's neutrality will protect her. Shortly thereafter, however, he will be part of the King's Council that formally refuses to comply with the German ultimatum! At the age of 23, on 3 August 1914, Henri Rolin joins the 7th Regiment of the Line, and then the hived off unit of the 27th of the Line. He is not the only Rolin to be part of the Belgian army. His two brothers Hippolyte and Gustave are also in uniform. His brother Louis interrupts his legal studies in order to sign up, while the fifth brother Albéric returns from Constantinople and crosses, in this late part of 1914, the still poorly defined and quite porous Eastern front, before joining up with the Belgian artillery and then being transferred to the aviation, which was still in its infancy. In the autumn of 1914, all five sons of Albéric Rolin are fighting on the Belgian front.