The Piedfort family: Civilians in the Great War

On 20 August, French and German troops clash near Sambreville, and in the coming days, the fighting between the soldiers is fierce. On 22 August, German troops are approaching, coming from Tamines where they left carnage the day before, pillaging, burning, mistreating civilians and shooting 400 men that same day.

To defend Falisolle and slow the possible advance of the German soldiers into the village as much as possible, one French soldier, Lefeuvre, from the 70th infantry Regiment, performs heroically while holding the Falisolle bridge and shooting several German soldiers.

To explain the violence of the previous days, a French soldier posted elsewhere in the village, having been wounded and lost consciousness during the firefight, describes the scene: “When I woke up, I could see nothing but bodies”.

Pushing the French army that is forced to fall back on Fosses-la-Ville, the German troops enter Falisolle. Jean-Baptiste is then hiding in a friend's cellar where he had taken refuge at some point beforehand, but on 22 August 1914, it's barely 30 m away from the Demanet pharmacy that Jean-Baptiste, incapable of doing anything else, witnesses the carnage: homes are pillaged, some are burned. The dead and wounded from both sides lie here and there. German soldiers spread throughout the village, searching everywhere. Very nervous, they order the pharmacist Demanet, whose pharmacy is opposite the location where Jean-Baptiste has taken refuge, to come out of the cellar where he has been hiding with his wife and children. The pharmacist obeys, leaves his home and is promptly shot down by the Germans. One can only presume that they suspected him of having tried to help Allied soldiers. Bled white, the pharmacist Demanet dies on the doorstep of his house, a few metres from his family that has heard everything. For his own part, the life of Jean-Baptiste is probably only spared because he remained hidden throughout the above scene, even though the confusion of events does not serve to provide a definitive and precise account.

For better or worse, Jean-Baptiste manages to make it back to his home, located a few metres from there. He hides in the cellar, that contains the large cistern used by his café. These memories will never leave him, remaining with him for his entire life.

The Germans gather the men in the village square. They include the burgomaster, whom the Germans accuse of having allowed citizens to shoot at them. They take 14 men and shoot them as an example and to terrorize the rest of the population, as though this were still necessary.

Wounded soldiers are everywhere in the village. Abbot Sohier, parish priest at Falisolle, writes: “It was a pitiful spectacle around the chapel. Amongst the bodies, I found the body of abbot Degouay, from the Bayeux diocese. A little further, in the field of oats, a certain number of the wounded had gathered; others had already been accommodated in neighbouring homes. In one of them, I met up with abbot Lerouzic, from the Vannes diocese. It was then very difficult not only to transport the wounded, but to look after their care and feeding." The wounded will be looked after in an "ambulance" set up not far away. Some soldiers will remain in the village for several weeks.

As far as the German soldiers responsible for massacring civilians, they're never identified, even though one can assume that they're the same men who committed the massacres in the neighbouring community of Tamines. Traumatized by the attack on civilians and the violence of the exchanges between soldiers, Jean-Baptiste nevertheless remains in the village and survives thanks to his business, the cobbler's shop, and probably thanks to the vegetables from his garden.