The organisation of the occupation

Throughout the war, the Governor General is the most important figure in the territory. Answering only to the Emperor, he actually holds the powers of the parliament and of the King. Three men will successively hold this position over the 4 years of the war:

Generalfeldmarschall Baron von der Goltz, appointed by Imperial order on 26 August 1914, with a decree informing the population of his appointment on 2 September. He implements the entire administrative system for the occupied territory, before being assigned as an advisor to the Sultan in Constantinople in November 1914.

Generaloberst Baron von Bissing who arrives in Belgium on 28 November 1914, remaining there for nearly 3 years until his death on 28 April 1917. The population will doubtlessly have the most vivid memories of him. He initiated all of the major measures including the administrative separation, the deportation of the unemployed, the installation of the electric fence along the Dutch border, the Flemishization of the University of Gand, etc. For posterity, he left a "political testament for Belgium" that sets out the major theoretical outlines of the German policy regarding Belgium. Noting the hatred of the Belgians for the latter until his death, Henri Pirenne let him off somewhat easily: "In reality, this old man who embodied the military traditions of the Prussian nobility, had no bias against them. He governed them as he would have governed anyone, with his only concern being to properly serve his master. Accustomed to discipline, he thought that the population would easily comply, and that he had only to order so as to be obeyed, since might was on his side. He couldn't admit the possibility of national sentiment within this people that he viewed as a hybrid. The also had blind faith in the Organisation in and of itself, unaware that it could only succeed with the consent of the organised. As such, he couldn't understand the Belgians, and made no effort to do so. They appeared to him as a psychological enigma. Remaining in his residence of Trois-Fontaines, he avoided all contact with them, and his only relations were with his entourage or the ministers of the neutral powers residing in Brussels. For the rest, he would not have asked for more than for the country's continuing prosperity, thereby demonstrating the benefits of his government, but turned to the advantage of Germany and of its Kultur. "

Finally, upon von Bissing's death, he is replaced as governor general by Baron von Falkenhausen, uncle of the future military governor of Belgium and Northern France from 1940 to 1944. He is remembered as a man with more moderate and balanced judgments than his predecessor, resulting in greater confidence amongst the population.