With the front stabilised, La Panne will be a place for soldiers to rest and convalesce. Relieved of their duties at the front, the men particularly appreciated the ability to return to "civilisation", as well as the proximity of the hospital in order to be able to visit a wounded comrade.

The Ocean Ambulance (during the First World War, the term "ambulance" referred to a field hospital) can be proud to have managed the lowest death rate amongst all of this war's surgical hospitals. This fact did not come about by accident, its organisation, the means implemented to provide quality care, and the skills of its personnel all contributed to this fine feat. Let's have a closer look inside the great machine of the Ocean Hospital.

For treating the wounded, neither the Army Medical Corps nor the Red Cross anticipated the construction of front-line hospitals as part of their initial structure. At the start of the war, the wounded were therefore treated "in the rear", with all of the negative consequences that this could mean. Antoine Depage is called upon in order to organise and improve the care that could be provided to the wounded, notably by reducing the distance that they would have to travel in order to be treated.

This project will not be carried out without some difficulty. In addition to technical and economic aspects, differences of opinion between General Léopold Mélis and Antoine Depage will complicate the creation of the Ocean Hospital. For General Mélis, also a physician and director of the Army Medical Corps, building a hospital so close to the front line was excessively risky. This viewpoint was the diametric opposite of that of Antoine Depage.

Depage's character was the main reproach that could be directed at the surgeon. Rather authoritarian, wanting things done properly, he will only very rarely tolerate failings on the part of physicians and army officers. Moreover, in order to implement his ideas, he will not hesitate to bypass all regulations that he considers opposite to his scientific logic. As such "healing at any cost" could be understood in both meanings of the term. Attentive to his patients, he will demand relatively expensive installations, but that are essential for saving lives. He will have great trouble accepting, and especially understanding, the military logic that requires him to obey a less experienced physician, General Mélis, who nevertheless outranks him.

Supported by the Belgian sovereigns, Antoine Depage sets out to create a hospital in La Panne. The building requisitioned for this purpose is the Grand Hôtel de l’Océan. It has approximately 100 rooms, and faces the sea. There will be many problems transforming this hotel into a hospital, but Dr. Depage, a man of action with innovative ideas, does not often allow himself to be discouraged.

This hospital, intended to receive tourists in the summer, has no central heating, though the future hospital, for its part, is supposed to operate all year. Antoine Depage therefore travels to London in order to overcome this problem, along with one of his former students, a physician and civil engineer. They manage to obtain a heating system originally intended for a Scottish castle, but that had not been delivered due to the war. A. Depage also takes the opportunity to repatriate medical equipment, given the limited resources on the continent.

In a few weeks, this conscientious physician will transform a hotel in La Panne, located a dozen kilometres from the front, into a major surgery facility. The surgeon's strength resides in his rigourous and rational organisation. The Ocean Ambulance will be organised according to the type of injury. As such, one department will be dedicated to head wounds, another to abdominal wounds, etc.

Throughout his career, Antoine Depage will always consider the training and competence of his personnel to be of the greatest importance. Each of the Ocean Hospital's departments is made up of physicians, nurses and stretcher bearers who specialise for the department to which they are attached. He justifies his choice: "In order to perform at their best, the surgeons and specialists attached to a hospital must be accustomed to their duties. It must therefore be possible to keep them within the department permanently, and if necessary, for the duration of the hostility. From a practical viewpoint and a scientific viewpoint, it is a serious error to transfer a specialist out of a hospital facility where he is providing good service, only in order to satisfy a legitimate desire of the physicians to be able, in their turn, to enjoy the benefits provided by a large hospital. If a rotation of this type is desirable, it must not be to the detriment of the wounded."

This desire not to change the medical team assigned to a department will cause considerable discontent. The two main reasons put forward by physicians involved in the conflict, wanting to be assigned to the Ocean Hospital, are: the desire to once again practice medicine under adequate conditions and the desire to further their training within a hospital that will be at the cutting edge of technology for the time. This notion is confirmed by young physician Paul De Backer, who is two steps away from leaving the front and being assigned to the Ocean Hospital: "I've asked to transfer to the rear; let me be assigned to a hospital. Indeed, I'm suffering from serious discouragement at the idea that I will have to restart in medicine after the war, as I have no longer been exercising this science for two years. What was the point of all of my efforts before the war and all of my expenses in order to study in Paris (June 1916); despite my hope of being sent to a hospital service in the rear, nothing is showing up in the orders; what immense harm the war will have done to my medical knowledge, while others are perfecting their skills. What's the point of having displayed too much courage during this horrible war; as almost always, the work has done me no good! (…)"

For the recruiting of nurses, Antoine Depage will accept only trained nurses, or ones who have received a minimum degree of instruction. When faced with a shortage of nurses from Belgian nursing schools, he turns to highly reputed British nurses.

For this project, he surrounds himself with people with whom he has already worked, whose qualities are already established. When leaving the Institut Jeanne d’Arc in Calais where an "ambulance" has been set up, he entrusts it to Dr. Neuman, with whom he worked during the Balkan Wars. As such, Antoine Depage attempts to leave the hospitals that he directed in the hands of competent people who, if possible, share a similar concept with regard to medicine.