The nurses

There are a few testimonials from nurses during the First World War. However, the few rare traces that have reached us stress, amongst other things, the efficiency of the British medical corps that had come to help. As such, a hospital nun in Ypres, present during the events, does not hesitate to comment on this in her precious journal:

" We received our first wounded on 22 October, 300 English soldiers. Until 6 November, we sometimes had up to 500, with 8 English ambulances succeeding one another until 8 November; from 12 to 15 December, it was the turn of the French, who were then replaced once again by the English. Each ambulance stayed for 24 hours. I must comment on the devotion of the English doctors and nurses who, filled with attentiveness for their wounded, devoted themselves day and night without rest to bandaging wounds, deciding only to take a little rest when the last had received the necessary care. I saw some of them stay at the operating table for 16 consecutive hours, with only a quick bite to eat from their hands from time to time. "

The first moments of the conflict bring only chaos and grief for the medical services. This pathetic scene is only accentuated by the lack of personnel and of means. For better or worse, efforts are made to save those who can still be saved, ambulances (aid stations close to the front) are hastily created, with improvised hospitals in schools, convents…

Faced with such a scene, this same nun describes the intensity of the conflict:

" The bombardment resumes furiously in the afternoon, another eight of our sisters leave Ypres, some for Boesinghe (city located north of Ypres), and the others for Westvleteren (village located near the city of Vleteren) or Poperingen. All of these separations are very painful for us. Not only the canons, but also the Taubes (German military aircraft) drop their incendiary bombs on all sides, creating new devastation: streams of flames climb into the streets and destroy everything, unaware of the misery and ruins that hatred causes them to heap up. "

At the heart of the conflict, these men and women risk their lives every day in order to save the wounded. No location can provide safety. In Ypres, where the battle is raging, the number of corpses grows steadily. Death therefore becomes the day-to-day affair of this hospital personnel:

" Five deaths are regretted: the good and saintly vicar Leys ; the model servant Céline Pladys and three little old ladies. The bodies were taken to the laundry, and then we looked after the wounded. Mother superior was unconscious. She had been thrown some distance, and was almost buried by rubble. Only her feet were visible, and we had quite some trouble getting her out from under there. She had two broken ribs. Sister Livine, though injured herself, wanted to treat her but, soon weakened by her blood loss, which was considerable, she collapsed. An hour later, new explosions in the laundry where the cadavers were located, and which were thrown several metres away. The body of Céline Pladys couldn't be found though we continued looking for three days. It was only found 5 months later, devoured by rats. "