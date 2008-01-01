The missions of the Germans : security at the border

Upon their arrival, the battalions receive bicycles in order to carry out their patrols, in addition to the dozen horses already at their disposal. They establish themselves in the villages, where they also serve as gendarmes, even though the latter role remains secondary.

To encourage the zeal of the troops and to decrease the hardship factor of certain postings, arrests are made lucrative for the people making them. Each one is heralded before the whole battalion, the man responsible for the arrest receives official congratulations, as well as a bonus of at least 5 marks. This system quickly helps the men to enrich themselves; as such, a soldier who single handedly arrested a group of Belgians, Dutch and Swiss received 40 marks (by comparison, a smuggler cost around 20 marks per person)!

The very accurate records of the Würzburg battalion allow for an in-depth study of the nature of the missions that some of its companies, and even all of them, had to perform between February 1915 and mid-1917.

Until August 1915, only two of the battalion's companies are in the area of the front, primarily around Mouland and Beaudael. The sector is considered to be calm even though, during these six months, the two companies will make 762 arrests, including 25 people for food smuggling, 138 people for false papers or lack of papers, 104 people for smuggling of letters or newspapers, 7 "spies and accomplices of the traitors" and, finally, 488 arrests (including 43 Belgians of military age and 4 French soldiers) just for attempting to cross the border. This group of people included railway employee Bury, judged to be a traitor and shot, as well as eight spies, arrested after a long and significant investigation, and are also shot.

The Belgians attempting to cross the border are men wanting to join up with the army, as well as metalworkers, assemblers and engineers trying to reach England in order to participate in the war effort by building weapons and munitions. Most civilians are released the same day, after the goods are seized from any smugglers. The people responsible for more serious actions remain locked up for longer periods, just like the smuggler who spent 52 days in prison, whereas her customers, five women and one child, were released. To avoid having to transport prisoners to Liège, a prison is built in Lixhe and opened in March 1915.

As elsewhere, the border area also feels the consequences of the rumours that are making the rounds at the time. The companies are put on alert in August, in view of fears that the Meuse River will be used to smuggle 1000 hand grenades intended for civilians across the border.

Attempted corruption is commonplace, and only unsuccessful attempts are reported. The guards are offered sums ranging from 20 francs to 50 marks. This problem is reported to be governor of the Liège Kreis. He gathers together all of the officers and learns that corruption is endemic. He orders them to better supervise their men, while recalling the severe penalties applied in case of established guilt.