The missions of the Germans : rail security

The men posted along the railways are not assigned to the most complicated of tasks. The officers writing the war journals exercise their imagination in order to find 1001 ways of describing the inertia that provides the rhythm of their days. Starting in 1916, they record the arrest of food thieves operating in the army's supply trains, but the punishments inflicted on these thieves remain very light. The only moments of excitement are tied to rumours of attacks conveyed by the commanding officers, or external events that could result in risks of an uprising. As such, rumours of this type lead to increased patrols in early November 1914, with alarms bells ringing incessantly between the 14th and 16th of the month. These noises are associated with the King's Feast, which could result in protests. Nonetheless, the nights remain calm.

The danger is not only from within, however. A period of disturbances starts on 23 September 1915. Indeed, until October 28th, the battalions in charge of the railways are on virtually constant alert. On September 23rd, the German secret police provides information indicating that 15 French agents will be entering the general government territory within the coming days. Civilians are kept away from the tracks, and the number of stationed guards is doubled, particularly around tunnels. All is calm for the first night, but new orders arrive from the general headquarters starting the next morning. Indeed, French planes had been spotted above Belgium, and they supposedly dropped off passengers. An African fighter plane has already been captured. The orders found on the pilot refer to the destruction of the Chimay-Marianol line. The general headquarters then envisages the possibility of a major destruction operation carried out by the enemy throughout the centre of Belgium, as the prelude to an attack. This scenario is confirmed by the content of a document from the Hasselt police, which relates a prisoner's comments that a generalized attack on the railways, and especially tunnels, is planned for the following night. This second night remains quiet though the guards remain on high alert, as they have been ordered to be ready to deal with the presence of enemy secret agents armed with pistols or even with "poisoned cigarettes". Such alarmist orders continue to circulate and "increasing numbers of Belgians and Frenchmen are arrested for wanting to destroy the railway lines". The number of guards is again increased, which leads to the arrest of a Belgian who had been circulating without a pass in the rue Natalis in Liège, on the railway bridge. He's taken to the palace prison. In early October, rumours circulate about an attack targeting the Aachen – Liège line. The arrest of Pierre Adolf, a French aviator whose aircraft had been shot down above Belgium and who was trying to get across the French border in civilian clothes, heightens these concerns. Finally, a new psychosis replaces the fear of attacks on the railways: the bombing of the tracks. Orders intended to counter this threat arrive in the second half of October and, for the first time, they promise a bonus of 1000 marks to anyone who stops an activist.