The missions of the Germans : posts and patrols

The first task entrusted to the battalions upon their arrival in the cities involves the active search for all weapons in the possession of civilians. Throughout September, as the alarm rings on a daily basis, investigations are carried out in the "homes, villas, gardens" of individuals, with no great success. For example, the Erlangen battalion scours the Saint-Gilles district in Liège, then inhabited by 9000 persons, including "many Germans". Only two visits to homes bear any fruit. The first, based on denunciations from a German in the neighbourhood, leads to the most significant discoveries: 20 hunting rifles, 8 revolvers, 3 bayonets and 9 cases of grenade detonators are seized in the Saint-Gilles district. The second leads to the seizure of 32 revolvers without ammunition in another neighbourhood. These searches also bring to light the presence of certain precious items such as an automobile and 700 L of gasoline, as well as correspondence and four Japanese who are taken prisoner (the reason for their presence in Belgium remains unknown). More rarely, these searches result in the capture of wounded Belgian soldiers, taken in by the inhabitants. The military hospitals that accommodate them are placed under guard, both day and night. In one particular case, the reason for which is unknown, the presence of a single man will nevertheless mobilise 18 men and one non-commissioned officer.

These rather fruitless searches are abandoned as of October, giving way to shooting and alarm exercises, and to training marches. In reality, some men have not touched a rifle in years, and twice a week for months, each company in turn comes to the communal firing range in order to become more familiar with their new weapons, some of which are of Belgian manufacturer and, later, of Russian manufacturer.

Battalions in the city centre are also dragged along by the consequences of rumoured attacks. At the end of September, anonymous German civilians inform the government that a revolt has been planned by the population and will be carried out on the 27th, with the main target being the bridges over the Meuse. Nevertheless, the nights once again remain calm. The most bizarre rumours circulate in the battalions, particularly relative to the King's Feast that takes place on November 15th. As such, it is heard that on November 8th, Belgian reservists and volunteers will be routed towards Maastricht with the help of the civil guard and the police and that, on the 9th, there will be an attack on the Meuse, where the workers will gather! A crazy rumour keeps the companies on alert for two nights, namely 6 and 7 October. Indeed, the first company of the Würzburg battalion indicates that 400 irregulars have gathered in the woods and are about to swoop down on Liège. While these rumours may appear to be fantastic, they produce a palpable fear, conveyed by the legend of irregulars, that fills the occupier with expectations of popular uprisings.