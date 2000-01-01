The "Iron Curtain" between Belgium and the Netherlands (1915-1918)

Beginning in August 1914, the First World War is particularly known for the uncanny violence of its battles, the penetration of technological innovations as efficient as they were frightening, and for having rung down the curtain on the old pre-1914 world. However, one unanticipated, unexpected and, in particular, very original consequence of this war was the construction of an electrified fence between Belgium and the Netherlands. What was the reason for this? While Belgium saw its neutrality violated by German troops, complete with losses and clashes, this was not the case in the Kingdom of the Netherlands that remained neutral during the conflict, spared from the "horrors of war". Well, almost. If one looks at the map, it quickly becomes obvious, even to the uninformed, that the border between Belgium and the Netherlands could become of crucial importance, on commercial, military and political levels. What could the occupier do in order to prevent its regime from being weakened by a kind of "sieve", an outlet through which the Belgians – amongst others – could flee the occupied zone and travel to England or meet up with the Belgian government in exile in Le Havre, for example? How could it avoid this haemorrhage?

The response provided by the Germans was the construction of what some would call the "Iron Curtain". Quite quickly, this metallic frontier becomes part of the collective imagination. It strikes the minds of the population. The Belgian in the street has heard about it. Are people not distributing caricatures and "chromos" in which we recognise smugglers or war volunteers forcing a barrel between two steel wires in order to squeeze between them and, finally, reach the neutral Netherlands? Will this weapon not in time turn against the people who had installed it? Indeed, quite quickly, whether due to boredom, indulgence or corruption, the German sentinels, sometimes feeling rather forgotten in areas far removed from the city and where things are very calm, will not hesitate to close their eyes to the activities of certain smugglers, in exchange for a pouch of tobacco or a few eggs…