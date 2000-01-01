The image of children during wartime: between protection and propaganda

The image of childhood, and specifically of the martyr child, is immediately used in the Allied propaganda and by the various committees providing support for the Belgian population that are created at the start of the war. While the German atrocities at the time of the territory's invasion, including at Tamines, Andenne and Dinant, include children and provoke a feeling of dismay, which translates into great empathy, at the same time we see an exaggeration of these events, however terrible their reality. Rumours based on these stories circulate: the legend whereby the Germans systematically cut off the hands of children will live on despite the existence of the Commission investigating the violation of the rights of people, which states that there is nothing to confirm these facts, and certainly not their systematic nature. The image of Belgian children will especially be used in order to reach the international community, such as to encourage the generosity of donors and to put public opinion on the side of the Allies.

The interest in the cause of Belgian children will be so keen that Americans will want at all costs to adopt a Belgian child.

Some will do so: an American general returns home with a young boy who had lost both of his parents, and who will be able to start a new life in the United States. Of course, everything was properly staged and photographed. However, practices of this sort are the exception. Most of the time, the image of children is used as part of the organisation of afternoon parties, gala evenings or various sales, so that compassionate rich people can dig deeply into their pockets. These displays of good intentions sometimes flirt with what would today be considered as bad taste. In 1917, during a charity afternoon event in France, there is a scene with young children symbolizing the martyr nations… in the form of a human pyramid with a "few brave mutilated soldiers" serving as the base of the period. The aim isn't hidden and the collected amount is proudly proclaimed with the name of the generous donors as is regularly done in the press, since this is a way for certain people in the more fortunate class to demonstrate their interest in humanitarian causes resulting from acts of war.

But the propaganda is not intended solely to gather funds for the charities that are sending parcels and food for the populations in distress. It's also for ideological purposes that images of children clinging to their mothers are used. Images of Belgian families, in which the father is almost always absent from the illustrations or shown as an old man, victim of the German horrors, but also representations of foreign children, British or French, often shown near their mothers and supporting the departure of the men of the family to the front. These images were accompanied by slogans such as the “Women of Britain say: “Go!”, dated 1915.

This propaganda using posters to highlight children will expand most notably in the United States, which are already further ahead in all advertising aspects. Before the US entered the war in 1917, it was primarily posters with a humanitarian aim that were used along with, as we have seen, extensive staging of civilian victims from Belgium, rarely from France. But while the image of children continues to be used thereafter, American children replace Belgian children in the iconography and are after the US enters the war as a way of recalling that it is also for the children that the “sammies” (American soldiers) are fighting. It's also a way of encouraging families to purchase financial gifts supporting the war effort. “My daddy bought me a government bond” (Mon papa m’a acheté un bon d’état), proclaims a pretty little girl with a big happy smile. The image of children is also used to depict "the sons of America" that have gone off to fight, and to pull on the heartstrings of all American mothers, especially the ones with a son in Europe. With production increasing, all of these posters will be available in dif