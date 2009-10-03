The horse, an essential participant of the Great War

In Belgium, the 1914 war begins with two virtually simultaneous events: the Belgian army mobilises men and requisitions horses. What could the former have done at the front without the latter? The team of the combatant and horse will not split up before the demobilisation, in 1919. In the meantime, they will share all of the trials.

In this beautiful summer of 1914, the very hot roads provide an immediate start to these trials. Like all armies then fighting on Belgian territory, the German army advances thanks to horses. This will still largely be true in 1940, even though the subsequent myth of the "blitzkrieg" have made us forget this fact. But in 1914, the importance of the horse is obvious. Cars and lorries only represent a useful but negligible fraction of the military transportation means. In Germany, like elsewhere, trains played the most important role during the mobilisation. But once in Belgian territory, sabotage, collapsed train tunnels and bridges, and deliberately derailed locomotives render the railway network unusable to the Germans before it can be repaired. The men and horses of the five German armies that must cross Belgium spread out on the roads. In order to transport its supplies, just the 1st German army needs 84,000 horses, that consume nearly a 1000 tonnes of fodder each day.

But even horses can wear out, horseshoes are not eternal, while illnesses and battle are already cutting into the number of mounts. Losses must be replaced immediately. Too bad for the Belgian civilians, farmers, breeders and simple individuals who will have to pay the price. Sometimes their animals purely and simply disappear, sometimes a vague requisition slip, fanciful or in good and due form, is placed into their trembling hands. In either case, the consequences for the people in question are the same. The victims sometimes turn to the communal authorities, in the hope of some hypothetical compensation after the war, just like this farmer from Mons in the chaussée du Roeulx : "on 23 [August] of this year, in the afternoon, German soldiers took a red mare from me, 30 months of age, value 1200 francs. Two others have been killed, 800 francs each, and two wounded, 750 francs each". Many of his fellow citizens will make similar statements, subsequent to the German losses in terms of horses during the battle of Mons.

Facing the Germans, the Belgian army can itself only carry out its missions provided that horses play a leading role. For the cavalry, this is obvious. For the latter, however, no heroic but suicidal charges. At the battle of Haelen, on 12 August, the Belgian Lancers dismount and it's on foot that they inflicte heavy losses upon the German cavalry, which underestimated them before being driven back. Throughout the rest of the 1914 campaign, the Belgian cavalry on horseback plays its role as a protective screen and information resource for the army. Thanks to the cavalry, bicycle units and a few rare armoured car squads, the Belgian commanders are relatively well-informed with regard to enemy movements, and quickly realise the extent of the forces deployed by the Germans in Belgium.

None of the other branches can do without horses either. Every officer has one, allowing him to travel more rapidly through the infantry columns when necessary, to report to his superiors or to provide information to his subordinates. The equipment, supplies and munitions of the infantry and engineers are transported by carts, and of course, the artillery cannot move its men, cannons and ammunition without horse-drawn traction. Other than a few lorries, the ambulances of the health services are also pulled by horses, as are the travelling kitchens.