The Germans and food

Food restrictions for the occupier begin in 1916. In January, the prices of potatoes, meats and dairy products skyrocket. At the same time, the sum allocated to the meals of the men is decreased. One of the first decisions to counter this phenomenon is to distribute leftover foods – previously reserved for pigs – to the poorest civilians. The distribution of food is reorganised and controlled. Firstly, there is a call to denounce stores that do not adhere to the maximum price and individual vegetable gardens are encouraged, with the largest parcel nevertheless having to be reserved for growing sunflowers, as this edible oil that is cruelly lacking in Germany. Drastic measures are very quickly implemented. Meat consumption is initially prohibited on Fridays, and then the portion is reduced from 250 to 200 g per day. Finally, meat must be replaced by fish one day per week. Meat becomes a rare and precious dish, and the subject of envy. Rumours of poisoning abound and investigations are carried out in search of strychnine (a lethal poison causing spasms followed by cardiac arrest and death by asphyxiation) in American bacon. The men at the border arrest smugglers with foods that have become impossible to find in Belgium, both for soldiers and civilians. Butter is a good example: it suddenly disappears from retail stalls once the maximum price imposed by the occupiers no longer allows the vendors to generate a profit.

Despite these difficulties, the battalions do not complain. Their midday meals remain sufficient thanks to their vegetable gardens and sometimes to the pigs that they raise, ensuring a regular supply of meat. The soldiers know themselves to be well off: "The population is rather well supplied within the territory managed by the battalion [Aubel], thanks to the presence of many wheat farms. Here, we have enough meat to eat as well as milk and everything that results from that. But in the villages where most of the workers live, there are increasing numbers of poor people who complain: they complain primarily about potatoes and constantly increasing prices for eggs (1 for 30 centimes), butter (1 kg = 7.30 francs, which is much too high) and meat (up to 7 francs per kilo of pork, with beef having almost totally disappeared). Most of all of these foods go to Liège where they can be sold for even more money. The result is incredible irritation / exasperation of the population relative to the farmers who have the lands and harvests, as well as against the big retailers. On the other hand, the population's supply of wheat and bread by the Supply committee is satisfactory. "

1917 brings few changes. The battalions have increasing trouble obtaining foodstuffs, and they learn to be satisfied with less. When potatoes become exceptionally rare, a bread ration is used to replace them. When bread becomes harder to find, the ration is decreased by a third and requests are made for aid in kind, in other words for direct shipments of food from Bavaria. Up to that point, the soldiers sent to their pay to their families in order to help them. Now, Landsturm units (occupation soldiers) need their entire pay to feed themselves, and a very great number of vacationers (soldiers going home on leave) return with their arms filled with coffee, bacon or grease. With the increasing scarcity of bread, great disparity results in the fates of the soldiers, some of whom receive nothing from their families.