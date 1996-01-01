The flavours of the Great War

Between 1914 and 1918, food supplies for the vast majority of Belgian households was a daily battle against the threat of scarcity. In the minds of organisations such as the CNSA and of Belgians knowledgeable in the field of nutrition, the danger of famine prompted the desire to teach the population about the importance of including new products such as rice and corn in their daily meals, and how to prepare foods that were available and in keeping with the principles of economical and rational cuisine. These lessons included advice on preparing more nutritional soups, about trusting the metallic cans that contained reduced fibre fish, and even the importance of giving priority to rainwater as opposed to the water from springs that had been contaminated by dynamite and the passage of military boots.