The Fabry family: Three brothers at war

The Fabry brothers remain unified despite their different postings. They try to see each other as often as possible. Upon arriving at the front, Louis seeks out his brothers. In July 1915, he finds Paul at the coast, and jumps into his arms. On 26 December 1915, Louis receives a letter from Paul, proving that he's still alive. He later often finds Jean with the “vies matantes”, old ladies who look after the brothers as though they were their own sons. But his own family, still in the occupied zone, is most important of all, both in terms of form, the narratives in his diaries are addressed directly to his dear father, his beloved brothers and sisters, and his dear uncle and aunts, and of content, with Louis incessantly expressing his deep love for them. He so loves his brothers that he takes steps to have Paul join him in his regiment. This will be accepted, but not always easily experienced. Despite, or perhaps thanks to, the deep love between them, the two brothers sometimes disagree.

In 1917, Paul complains of the rampant favouritism within the troupe and asks if it would not have been better for him to stay with his previous assignment. To that, Louis, ever pragmatic and benevolent, always answer that he will find benefits and disadvantages in every assignment… “Let's hope that these modest clouds dissipate!” Louis writes on 16 January 1917. Four days later, the brothers share a delicious and runny Camembert cheese sheltered in the trenches…

Constantly in danger, except during his rare days of leave in Adinkerke, he is well aware that he may never again see them alive, and writes in late 1915: “The Fabry brothers are considered to be valiant, and should we find ourselves with you again, you will have reason to be proud, or at least to know that we have done our duty well. It will be a small consolation for our loss." He also helps his brothers materially, often "resupplying" them with a 20 franc bill that, for example, he gives to his brother Jean in Wulpen in January 1917. Louis also has legitimate concerns for his brothers, and on 3 February 1917, he writes: “I haven't seen Paul or Jean today. Tonight, Jean is off to the trenches for eight days” and even though the anguish isn't written, the reader understands that Louis fears for his brothers, but also for his family left behind: “My dear father, I embrace you again along with my sisters and my brother, and I entrust you all to divine protection along with everyone whom I love and who is still at home, my uncle, my aunts, etc.. ", he often writes.

But for Louis, that sense of brotherhood goes further than bloodlines. In his diaries, he often mentions the people that he meets on his assignments and in going back and forth to the trenches, and in his words, there is always an innate affection for the boys. “The company is a family with the captain as father. He is loved and respected as such", and this is how Louis feels about his adopted family, the army. In his diaries, he records the names of people whom he wishes to look up, or more sadly, to visit their graves. Despite his love for his fellow man and the difficult circumstances of the war, Louis also does not hesitate to display some phlegmatic humour and a good-natured look at stories of the war: " We're in khaki now. When the occasion arises, I'll have myself photographed in this English suit that comes from New York".