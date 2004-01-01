The end of the war and the retreat

On 10 November 1918, news of the Emperor's abdication and of his flight to the Netherlands, and of the proclamation of the republic in Bavaria, spreads throughout Belgium. Disorder reigns, with the soldiers descending upon cafés and wandering the streets. The news of the signing of the armistice leads to scenes of jubilation in the streets. The inhabitants form processions in the colours of Belgium. German soldiers, or a majority of them, share in the joy of the civilian population and take part in the processions. Their officers, for their part, avoid public appearances.

On 11 November, the armistice is signed. The battalions not stationed in cities assume, from the presence of the numerous Belgian flags draped in windows, that the long-awaited peace has been signed. Excitement peaks, and posts and patrols are abandoned The men, deprived of clear orders and exact information, begin to imagine all kinds of things. They see train loads of German soldiers going by, and some panic at the idea of being left at the mercy of the Allies. This feeling is strengthened by the fact that officers, fearing for their lives, are no longer directing their troops. Many men decide to get on the first train without worrying about its destination, resulting in certain soldiers believing that they were heading east actually being aboard a train headed to the front. In the city, the great caravan of soldiers returning to Germany starts to move, with red flags here and there. These movements result in commercial exchanges: with the soldiers getting rid of their military equipment, Belgians purchase helmets, gas masks, fuel, rifles and even machine guns at derisory prices.

But the men of the occupation are not all convinced of the ideals of the German revolution right from the start. For example, the Soldiers' council in Liège is only set up on 13 November 1918, i.e. two days after the armistice, when some 50 soldiers storm the Palais des Princes-Evêques without encountering any resistance and depose the governor, Freiherr Leuckart von Weissdorf, after only the slightest protest from the latter. He then conveys the order for the officers to obey the Soldiers' council. The declarations from the councils, made up of a dozen soldiers, are rare and call for calm and order to be respected within the territory that is still occupied, for the duration of the German withdrawal. The first of these declarations is intended for the soldiers posted outside of the city: "[...] Yesterday, a Soldiers' Council was established in Liège. It is working in perfect agreement with the former services and the former military authorities. The common aim is to maintain discipline, military composure and order. In the current circumstances, in the occupied territory, everyone must strive to attain this aim by all means. The sale of weapons and equipment, any pillaging, especially of supply stores and trains, as well as damage caused to all significant military installations will be punishable without consideration, if relevant including by the death penalty. As under the former government, desertion also remains a punishable offence.". The second provides the same message to civilians: "The Soldiers' Council has assumed authority within the province of Liège. It invites the population to refrain from anything that could disturb public order. [...] The soldiers' council salutes the population and offers congratulations for its deliverance". The passage of retreating soldiers further intensifies starting on the 16th. The movement is continuous, but also very slow. Most of the travel is on foot, sometimes with carts pulled by horses, with the officers barely standing out within this long procession. While most of the soldiers are exhausted and rather unenthusiastic, all are pleased to see the end of the war and their definitive return to Germany.