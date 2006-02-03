The economy around 1914 : overview

But what about after 1914, after the conflict breaks out? The territory of Belgium is neatly divided up by the German occupier, that splits the country into three zones : the Operationgebiet, the Etappengebiet and the General Government. Quite quickly, the occupier does away with three Ministries (Foreign affairs, Colonies and War), while maintaining the Finance, Sciences and Arts as well as the Interior Ministries. Starting in February 1915, Governor General von Bissing creates a Political department, which soon carves off a branch devoted to the economy. In the mind of the occupier, and continuing with the grand designs of the Zollverein (German Customs Union, set up in 1833), it would not be out of the question to include Belgium within a Customs union, that would cover France, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (Mitteleuropa) etc. While never more than a grand plan on paper, this great project also calls for the pure and simple annexation of Liège and Antwerp into the German Empire. It should be noted that the management of Germany's affairs, then in the hands of Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg, was very often tinged with ambitious economic considerations, which is no surprise considering that the said Chancellor was himself from a banking family, close to the circles of the chemical industry. However, the Chancellor wants nothing to do with these annexations. As to Belgian industry, it will to large degree be dismantled. Sometime later, this very question will be raised with intensity during the Versailles Peace Conferences in 1919, when dealing with the reparations that Germany owes to Belgium.