The Debruyne family: life in the unoccupied zone

When war breaks out and the Germans invade the territory, the inhabitants feel consternation as in the rest of the country, but do not yet know that their city will be in the so-called "unoccupied" zone, on the other side of the front line. They know only that the country is at war, but for how long?

This war initially brings them columns of refugees, fleeing the advancing German army and its atrocities. Shocked and haggard refugees, who wonder where they should stop and who must be looked after with the available means. The more well-off inhabitants already decide to leave the country. The city then sees the soldiers arrive, Belgian and foreign, who cross through the city and turn its habits upside down. Furnes is gradually transformed into a giant camp, a place for the various regiments to meet with one another, to live, to be treated for their wounds, and to rest. A military hospital is set up in order to accommodate the unceasing stream of wounded coming from the front. The more fortunate habitants who have not already left then flee the city, by train or car, leaving the more unfortunate to their sad fate, even though a large number of them will take shelter with family members inhabiting the outer periphery.

In October 1914, the King of the Belgians Albert 1st, at the head of his army, installs his general headquarters at Furnes prior to the first battle of the Yser. On 18 October 1914, he reviews the troops in the city. The city must, in fact, come to terms with the war and with the fact that it is now such a part of the city's day-to-day life. All of this military life is organised, of course, but there remains a degree of effervescence, if not relative confusion in what will become the capital of free Belgium. Special measures are also taken given the strong presence of soldiers in the city. For example, cafés must have special business hours just for soldiers. Henceforth, the city and the war will blend into one, and Henricus and Marie-Thérèse, who is expecting a new child, will be some of the immediate witnesses.