The Carrel-Dakin method

Medical experience in wartime was very limited before 1914. As such, for the treatments given to soldiers hit by gunfire, it's common to rely on a totally incorrect and widely disseminated idea: injuries caused by bullets are always neat (the only destroy a specific part of the body) and clean, since munitions cannot carry illnesses. Another idea based on hazardous hypotheses will be to think that soldiers will most often be injured by gunfire rather than by exploding shells.

These preconceived ideas will result in faulty diagnoses and inadequate urgency when dealing with the wounded. Amongst other things, it is the artillery, and therefore bursting shells, that will decimate the armies rather than gunfire. Also, bullets will result in many complications that will exceed the estimates of surgeons.

In France, general inspector physician Edmond Delorme (1847-1929), chief of French military surgery, is part of the old guard that believes in these ideas and that calls for surgical methods that are totally inadequate for this special type of war in the trenches, during which extensive use is made of artillery. Recognising his mistake, Edmond Delorme appears before the Science Academy on 28 September 1914, in order to correct his statements:

"To be efficient, the defence against infection must begin very quickly. It cannot be provided to the wounded who are transported over long distances. As such, surgery in the front lines must no longer be content with the preparatory actions that it previously undertook. It must itself do whatever is necessary. The rule of systematic abstention (operating only when the injuries were very serious, otherwise the wounded soldier receives basic care before being transported to the Rear), while excellent in the case of wounds from gunfire, cannot be applied when having to deal with shrapnel (shrapnel shells) and shell fragments. Up to now, there were reasons to defer active surgery to the rear lines; circumstances now force us to concentrate resolutely on the front."

However, despite this speech, preconceived ideas have a long shelf life, and will influence the treatment of the wounded for a long time.

From the very start of the war, there is an incalculable stream of the wounded. Surgeons concentrate on "repairing" the wound, and totally neglect the bacteriological aspect. The consequences are dramatic. Though certain soldiers receive the necessary treatments, physicians cannot prevent them from dying. For a single illness, physicians observe a multitude of symptoms, the source of which is beyond their understanding. Considerable research will be performed in order to identify the origin of this illness.

In 1915, the Pasteur Institute (French foundation devoted to biological studies) will identify the germs with which gas gangrene (necrosis of the tissues) originates. The absence of sanitary standards in the trenches and the extreme living conditions (mud, rats, fecal matter, cadavers) are responsible for the proliferation of infections, and gas gangrene – often followed by amputation – will be one of the most widespread ailments suffered by soldiers wounded by shell bursts. These fragments have the particularity that they can penetrate all muscular tissues and carry in all kinds of filth, including the mud in which the gas gangrene germs are present.