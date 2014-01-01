The Belgian population in 14-18 : demographics of the little country

The number of births declined from 156,389 in 1914 (for the entire year), to 85,056 in 1918. Several reasons for this decline: the absence of men of procreating age, while much less pronounced than in France or England, the declining number of marriages that very logically results in fewer pregnancies, difficult social and economic conditions, shortages that lead to amenorrhoea (i.e. missed menstrual cycles), and deficiencies. All of these contribute to lowering the number of births.The number of marriages also declines in 1915 (falling from 41,095 to… 24,654 marriages). And fewer marriages necessarily mean fewer births.

Men of procreating age are at the front, or later on forced labour in Germany, or even in occupied Belgium, but everyone agrees that this isn't the moment to start a family. This decline will continue throughout the period of the war: 99,360 births in 1916, then 86,675 in 1917 and 85,056 in 1918.When we look at the ratio between births and deaths during these years, the decline is even more striking: the rate falls drastically from 47,669 to 23,617 between 1914 in 1915, and then becomes negative: -1,684 in 1916, and especially -38,149 in 1917 and -72,284 in 1918.

The birth rate begins to pick back up in 1919. From 8,013 births in January across the territory, there is an increase to 10,098 children in August and 14,690 in October; this resumption due to the end of the conflict is significant, though not really a baby boom related to the end of the war. The lack of births in Belgium after the war remains a source of concern and will be the subject of pro-baby campaigns in order to bring women back into the home.

The discussions on the need to kickstart the population growth begin at the end of the war, with bitter debates between the proponents of a high birth rate policy, and those in favour of a relative control of births.The former put forward the need to bring children into the world, preferably males, in order to swell the ranks and defend the homeland should it be attacked again, while the latter are in favour of a policy of controlled births while leaving couples to decide on the number of children that they want, which they believe would avoid misery and abandoned children…