Technical progress and the Great War : the Belgian front

It is frequently read that the first chemical attack in history occurred at Ypres in 1915. This is an error that traces back to the fact that the Western front attracted much more attention than the Eastern front: in reality, the first German use of gases occurred in January 1915 on the Polish front, but it was a failure as a result of the wind and cold weather that minimized the effects of the toxic shells. The German attack north of Ypres on 22 April 1915 was therefore not the first of its type, but clearly more efficient than the previous attack: the blanket of chlorine spreads death and panic in the ranks of the French troops. A breach several kilometres wide opens between the Belgians of the 6th army division and the Canadians of the 2nd British corps, for which the flanks are suddenly left open. Their resistance on these same flanks prevents the German attack from breaking through, but the Allied positions must pulled back and drawn closer to the city.

After the fact, the German general staff was strongly criticized for not taking better advantage of the usage of this secret weapon, and having failed to break through the Allied front. A thoroughly similar reproach is directed at the British command with regard to the first attack involving tanks, in September 1916 on the Somme. Such criticism is interesting because in both cases, it illustrates the somewhat naïve belief in the power of technology in wartime. In fact, it was difficult for the German or English general staffs to know exactly how to use these weapons before they had been tested in actual situations, just as it was impossible to train soldiers in the use of these weapons while maintaining the effect of surprise relative to the enemy. Throughout the war, the newly employed technologies only become genuinely useful after a difficult learning curve that costs many human lives, and despite everything, neither tanks or gases are ever as important as the classical weapon of artillery. After the surprise effect in the spring of 1915, the only great benefit of gas during the Great War is for the fear and inconvenience that it causes amongst the enemy, rather than for any losses that it inflicts, which are negligible on the scale of the conflict.

In addition, the use of gas in 1915 is not without political consequences. The potential of a chemical war had been anticipated before the conflict, and roundly condemned by both Hague Conventions of 1899 and 1907. The fact that Germany was the first to violate the international regulations in this regard results in its image once again being tarnished in the eyes of international public opinion. But the French and British armies reply with the same weapons a few months later, in the autumn of 1915, and their usage becomes widespread amongst all of the belligerents, including the Belgians. A passage from the memoirs of Jacques Pirenne, describing the start of the final offensive, displays no particular scruples in this regard: "[my superior] ordered me to distribute the toxic shells amongst the cannons. […] With this work done, I quickly washed […] It was a wonderful spectacle to see my section's two cannons firing in the morning mist" .