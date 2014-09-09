School in wartime : teachers under fire, students in the middle

When the war starts, just as the summer holidays are barely getting underway, these radical transformations of the educational setting are interrupted, with the war monopolizing the priorities: classes are suspended and Belgian troops are frequently stationed in schools. When it's possible to give lessons, the teachers focus on primary subjects (reading, writing, arithmetic). They also strive to maintain a degree of normality in an exceptional context. Well-known in the neighbourhood or village, the teacher has an enormous moral influence and it's no surprise that representatives of the teaching corps are often mentioned as hostages or official community contacts in the documents that describe the German atrocities in Belgium in August 1914. During the conflict, there are various possibilities: some teachers head to the front to fight, others flee abroad with their families. Replacements must be found for both of these categories, resulting in additional administrative work. The same is true for principals and directors: some will remain at their positions for the entire war, others leave and are replaced, most often, by one of the teachers or by a person from the community staff. As the war gets underway, student populations will be subject to the same hazards. This is realised at the start of the autumn term of 1914. But classes resume nevertheless, despite the uncertainty as to how long the conflict will last. The remaining teachers give the classical lessons on a primary level, in addition to the new technical learning stream. The lessons are often tinged with a good dose of patriotism, of course depending on the teacher's degree of tolerance relative to the occupier. The 1914 reform is applied: a fourth stream exists in most educational establishments, but its implementation is carried out with a certain degree of autonomy.

The assessment of the reform's implementation and the necessary adjustments to the system will come after the war. The social investment of schools is important, even vital: the most disadvantaged children are allowed to wash at school as long as the rooms are heated. Food and clothing are distributed, and the local sub-sections of the National Relief and Food Committee (CNSA) are alerted in the event of cases that deserve more in-depth attention. Certain schools, notably in Brussels, even offer to take in orphans in their classes if the latter have not been able to find a place elsewhere, and special attention is sometimes paid to the categories of young unemployed, as is the case here in school n° 5 in Laeken in 1915 :

“With forced unemployment having reached the working class, many unoccupied young apprentices decided to return to school, and we welcomed them warmly”.