School colonies: out of harm's way

Parents initially hesitate to let their children leave, and to be separated from them. No one knows what the future will bring, and it's with apprehension and resignation that families watch the departure of the children, even though some of them recognise the necessity of this step. Each child receives identification papers with the usual identity information, as well as observations such as the child's religion or spoken language. Siblings are not separated and, in the event that they are, steps are taken in order to reunite them. The distribution of the children to the various establishments is not carried out immediately. In general, the children initially transit via Paris. Each step by train towards the designated colony is yet another occasion for a meal served in the station by local charities and, for the population, a chance to demonstrate their support for the young Belgians with flags and pennants. The colonies are set up in France, in areas far from the front, or in Switzerland. Varying locations are chosen for the colonies: private estates assigned for the occasion, pre-existing educational or charitable institutions, and even casinos are used in order to accommodate these colonies. Renovation and installation works are sometimes needed in order to accommodate these children under the best possible conditions, since the groups are large – up to several hundred children – and a significant infrastructure must be set up with the agreement of the Belgian government located in Le Havre, as well as the local authorities and personnel.

Each institute is independently operated: most of them receive support from the Belgian government located in Le Havre, as well as material aid and foreign personnel, primarily British or French. Soldiers are also assigned to the colonies: some of them look after management and logistics, but others have more educational roles.

The students must follow strict rules regarding regarding the daily schedule, and uniforms are mandatory. Religious education is respected, and all children must perform chores in order to assist the personnel, the numbers of which are often insufficient.

The management is all-powerful: it controls everything and has the last word with regard to discipline and punishments.