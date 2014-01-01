Rue des Alliés : the Great War's impact on our everyday sites

After the war, Belgium set about paying homage to the men who had distinguished themselves during the conflict. This category includes sub-categories, namely: statesmen, politicians, military personnel and heroes of the resistance. The more important the person being honoured, the more important the roadway. The development level of the city or village also plays a significant role in the allocation, or not, of names, and of the choice made regarding this allocation. Not surprisingly, the champion across all categories is indisputably the King of the Belgians, Albert 1st. Such homage is part of the Belgian people's recognition for their sovereign, but is especially part of the efforts to promote King Albert as the "Knight King". Listing all of the locations would be tedious, but if only a few places are to be mentioned, we find references to King Albert in Oupeye, Ottiginies, Ciney, Dinant but also in Flanders, and very obviously in Western Flanders (Furnes, La Panne, Nieuwport) .

Such homage to King Albert is also found in place names that are full of praise, such as place du Roi Vainqueur or Roi Chevalier. Of course, his spouse, Queen Elisabeth is also honoured in Andenne, Liège, Bever, Tamines, Namur and Mettet, to mention but a few of these communities. The qualities of the sovereigns are therefore promoted while, obviously, playing down their common origins with Emperor Wilhelm II. Military offices are also honoured: Général Jacques - a street well-known to drivers in the capital – Général Leman as well as Commandant Naessens, who held the fort of Loncin, are but a few examples. Amongst politicians, the best-known is unquestionably the burgomaster of Brussels, imprisoned as of August 1914, Adolphe Max, who was also honoured after the war by having a Brussels artery named after him. Though more rare, "ordinary citizens", who were often shot for resistance or were simply being in the path of the Germans, are also commemorated by means of a street, or of a location that is renamed in their memory. This is the case of the rue Charles Simon in Bouge in the suburbs of Namur, and of the rue des frères Louis et Anthony Collard in Tintigny. In Cortil-Noirmont, as in a great number of the places of origin of the civilian victims of the Germans, a street has been given the name of François Massart, a civilian victims shot down by the Germans in 1914.

Women have not been forgotten, though they are in the minority when compared with men: Edith Cavell and Gabrielle Petit will be chosen to represent the heroines of the war, but on the other hand, there is no trace of the dozens of high society women who gave their time and their energy to charitable works organised in order to support the Belgian population at war. "Ordinary" soldiers are also honoured, but usually in their home village or city: the best-known example is probably soldier Fonck, the first military victim of the German troops on Belgian soil during the invasion, but the soldiers who fell for their homeland, according to the common vocabulary, are also honoured by the regiment or army division to which they belonged. Certain arteries of Belgian streets will receive the name of a regiment or battalion that distinguished itself during known battles: Boulevard de la Deuxième armée britannique in Forest or avenue du Deuxième régiment de Lanciers in Etterbeek. The fact of using a name of this type pays overall homage to the Belgian and Allied troops, and to their actions.