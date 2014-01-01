Robert Descamps : A Belgian soldier in captivity

After a long train ride punctuated by one stop to relieve themselves and eat a kind of disgusting pea soup, Robert and his comrades in misfortune arrive at the Parchim camp, a few kilometres from the Baltic. There they remain for 6 months. From several Allied nationalities, the prisoners are organised into sections in charge of daily life under the tents and tarpaulins. Camp life is hard: exhaustion, hunger, illness, poorly treated injuries, all of these things mark the soldiers, and some succumb to these difficult living conditions. Robert estimates the number of prisoners at 9000, and imagines quite logically that deaths will be inevitable in the camp.

In the funeral eulogies that are read, the prisoners promise to go console the surviving spouse and children, but soon the prisoners understand that it's too hard on their morale to attend all of the funerals. Especially since they wonder whether or not they might be next…

For his wife remaining in Flemish Brabant, there then begins a long period of waiting, filled with doubts and despair. But life goes on as well. As such, Emerence takes care of Fernand, of the household, looking for food and obtaining aid. Little Fernand certainly has to go to school, if it hasn't been closed or requisitioned. Undoubtedly, she receives support from her family and the assistance provided to the wives of soldiers by the different charities.

On 3 March 1915, Robert and his comrades in misfortune learn that they must gather their meagre effects and prepare to leave – the Walloons on one side, the Flemish on the other – that next day. Some hope that they will finally be liberated. Their hopes will be disappointed: this is just a transfer to the Lugumkloster labour camp near Denmark, some three hours by train from Parchim.

To reach it, the prisoners must reboard the train under appalling meteorological conditions, and with their only sustenance being a bit of kohlrabi and a soup spoon of rice per person. In this new camp, Robert continues to write. It's his way of holding out. In his diaries, he records important information about the life of the camp, describes its organisation into sections of some 50 prisoners, the various nationalities present (British, French…), the assigned tasks…

He describes his environment, and also draws: the barracks, the surrounding landscape. He does so in order to remember, but also for proof of what he has seen, as had been suggested during his military instruction. In this camp as well, the lack of food and care carry off a number of his comrades. He describes the burial of his friend Sauwens, praising his memory and devotion, and promising once again to tell his widow and children about his bravery.

Robert writes to Emerence. The correspondence is irregular and monitored, but it's the only way available to him to let his wife know that he's still alive, and thinking of her and their son. He also sends her drawings, dated April 1918. The censor fails to notice that the messages are encoded… When inclined in a certain way, a message between the lines can be read, i.e. "souvenir 1914-1918". Danielle, Robert's granddaughter, believes that he made them during his detention, though it's also possible, according to the dedication on one of the cards, that they were the work of another prisoner, that naturally takes away nothing from the intention and meaning of the message.