Rice pudding

A litre and a half of milk with 5 spoonfuls of rice, along with sugar and salt. A bit of cinnamon. Wash the rice well. Pour boiling water over the rice in order to burst [reduce] it, then place it in the pan, initially with water if trying to save on milk. Then add the sugar, cinnamon and milk, while stirring until the desired thickness is reached. Add some saffron for colour.

Bénard Almanac, 1917