Rice and corn: something new for the Belgians during the Great War

The creation and change of a food habit normally require time, as well as the acceptance of new flavours. The growing use of large quantities of imported corn and rice would never have been integrated into the food practices of the Belgians without the efforts to provide information about the good nutritional and taste qualities of these two products: "Since the war, foods previously unknown to us have become part of man's diet. This was the case for all corn derivatives at the start, the introduction was carried out quite slowly, but they progressively came to be appreciated while providing essential services, at least to the industrial populations. Of course, the usage of these products resulted in significant changes in our culinary habits but, these days, it's necessary to take advantage of anything that we can use as supplies, or in other words to save our lives." (Letter of 20 April 1918 sent by Max Rasquin, state agricultural engineer and supply director of Charleroi for the Provincial Committees.)