Reselling, falsifying and stealing: the black market during the Great War

When the kitchen pantry looks more like the empty shelves of the library than a storage place for foods ready to be cooked, it's time to find an alternative for supplying the household. This was the case for a large part of the Belgian population during the shortages, i.e. for the long years during which the German occupation imposed new food-related dynamics. In the city and the country, Belgian producers and/or consumers were exposed to the consequences – not always negative for everyone – of the actions of four figures who marked the "alternative" to the official food trade: black-market retailers, hoarders, forgers and thieves.

The German authorities, along with the shared efforts of the CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) and of the Commission for Relief of Belgium (CRB), had as their aim to ensure sufficient and secure supplies for the "poor little Belgians". Without always being able to distinguish the origin, whether Belgian, German or a combination of both, of the countless cases of "disappearances" and clandestine food transactions, injustices for producers, consumers and even for the cheated authorities were the order of the day. The priorities in the list of foods that were "good for stealing" and "good for selling" were not always the same. Whether directly or indirectly, the national manufacturing of certain products, as well as the transportation methods for imported foodstuffs by the CNSA and the CRB, determined the logistics of this alternative trade.