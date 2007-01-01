Religion and leisure in occupied Belgium

To encourage improvement amongst the men, small contests are organised in the cities, offering significant prizes ranging from 4 to 25 marks. At the start of the war, shooting competitions are the most common. Each company's 10 best shooters compete in front of their supporters. Later, grenade-throwing contests are organised between the battalions.

Certain special activities are offered at the Soldatheim in the event of the presence of a special guest such as, for example, a missionary relating his experiences in Palestine before offering an exhibition of photos from the Samoan Islands, a German possession at the time. Other activities are organised in the quarters of the battalions, such as a slideshow evening in the Fourons placer for the men guarding the border.

Finally, the men can attend lectures, a means used throughout the war, in order to learn about aviation or to encourage their religious sentiments with a conference on "ethical life and the Catholic soldier", particularly starting in October 1917, at which point the army high command decides to order patriotism courses in order to boost the morale of the troops. The aim is to give brief presentations within the companies that would then be followed by a discussion, organised by the company commanders on subjects having to do with the military and economic situation in Germany. Literature on these subjects is made available to the men in order to prepare for these sessions. These sessions require the use of various media, meaning that a few men from each battalion are trained in cinematographic projection. From the first month during which such lectures are organised, i.e. December 1917, a variety of topics are tackled, allowing the men to learn about the local and international stakes. As such, the first topics for these lecture-debates include "England, our great enemy", "Borrowing in wartime and the pressure from Germany's creditors", "German agriculture in wartime", "The importance of the people staying behind in Germany", "Supply difficulties, particularly involving potatoes", "The importance of conserving coal" or "The importance and reasons behind the limitation of leave". While the topics are primarily patriotic, the men can nevertheless ask questions and lead the debate. A study of the titles of these lectures points to a certain ideological evolution: in January-February 1918, alongside economic topics, discussions focus on "Success of the German offensive in Cambrai" or the "Influence of the strike by German and Austrian workers on the desire for victory amongst our adversaries", while in August, the "Rights of peoples to self-determination" are discussed.

While the Germans are sent to Belgium in order to occupy the country and ensure compliance with the authority of the Governor General, the commanders quickly realise that every aspect in the daily lives of the soldiers must be considered. The static trench war will last for 4 years, and the morale of the troops is particularly important. While intellectual leisure activities are organised in all cities, soldiers still nevertheless sometimes find ways to get around the prohibition on going to the cafés and drinking alcohol. Boredom and homesickness are the ills that must be combated amongst the troops at the start of the war but, over time, the military hierarchy has to devote more time to soothing the growing disquiet with regard to Germany's situation.