Purchasing power and proximity: the place of meat during the Great War

Subject to severe penalties regarding working hours and even the right to access meat, butchers and delicatessen operators had to keep a written account of each sale, that was constantly monitored by the authorities. Also, the above-mentioned brochure helps us to better understand that the principles of hygiene and customer service that seem ordinary to us today, had to be learned, recalled and imposed in the form of regulations, on retailers who were not necessarily accustomed to them: "Coffee breaks during business hours are formally prohibited, as is smoking in the stores. Severe measures will be taken against agents who do not strictly follow these orders. A "No smoking" notification must be posted in the store. This prohibition also applies to the public. The staff will always bear in mind that it is there to serve the public; accordingly, it must serve the public in all circumstances with all possible speed."