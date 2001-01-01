Prostitution and health

Venereal diseases constitute a separate case. Indeed, fearing that such ills would weaken the German army, the authorities take radical measures in order to combat this scourge. The measures are partly preventive, and partly repressive.

Prevention targets the prostitute as the main vector for the illness within the battalions, but also the customer. All prostitutes are required to attend a regular medical check-up in order to obtain a working permit, which the customer must ask to see. The opening of bawdy houses is encouraged in order to improve control, and there is an attempt to quarantine the infected girls until the illness disappears. Brochures and manuals are distributed to the soldiers, with information posters in the urinals. Starting in 1917, sanitary cubicles are installed and the soldiers attend lectures on this subject. While there are no exact figures regarding prostitution in Belgium (supposedly in frightening proportions), we note that in 4 years, the number of prostitutes quadruples in Brussels. Nevertheless, it is true that Brussels is a gathering point for the troops before heading off to the front or on leave for the men coming from the front, more so than elsewhere in the country. Regarding the origins of these "new" prostitutes, it is noted that they include "a good number of married women and among the latter, quite a few wives of soldiers". The most common reason given is misery, due to the war and lack of work.

Treated separately from others, syphilis patients are not kept in the same hospital wings as other patients, but rather are treated along the same lines as the patients suffering from scabies, which is very contagious. When a battalion returns to the city after some time on the periphery, for example at the border, the physician gives a reminder of the dangers of venereal diseases and of the resulting penalties.

The repressive aspect applies both to the streetwalkers and to the Landsturm troops. Army patrols, but also by the vice service, performs rounds in the hotels, cafés, drinking holes and train stations near the quarters of the battalions in an effort to arrest unlicensed prostitutes who are not being inspected. The problem is not really the action itself, but the illness that can follow. As such, Governor von Bissing, considered too lax in this regard, answers "[...] the officers from the front very quickly get over the very burdensome physical and psychological experiences [...] by taking advantage of the amusements available in Brussels, a reduction of which would be harmful rather than positive".

The measures applicable to soldiers are explained in detail in an order distributed to all battalions on 5 December 1914. In the five previous days, 28 cases of illness were detected, all resulting from engaging prostitutes. None of the patients could give the location or name of the "Mädchen" ("young lady"). Faced with the risk of propagation of such illnesses, the men visiting prostitutes are required to report the name and residence of the latter so that they can be attended by a physician. Refusal and hesitation are seriously punished. Also, the cafés in which prostitutes can be found are closed and every soldier therein is imprisoned. Despite it all, a minority cannot or chooses not to, out of embarrassment or for personal reasons, provide the physicians with the required information.