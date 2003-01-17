Private life and married life during the war

In the early 20th century, relations between men and women were governed by the strictest of social codes. A woman's role still conformed closely to the traditional image. The patriarchal family model reigned supreme. Prior to marriage, a girl was deemed subject to the authority of her father, with no real power to make her own decisions ; after marriage, that authority transferred to her husband as head of the family, with absolute authority over his wife, an authority that would only grow as the birth of children laid additional educational and moral responsibilities on his shoulders. As far as feelings of love were concerned, we can only quote Antoine Prost: “The role of feelings within a marriage at this period is difficult to define: all we can really say is that social norms did not consider romantic love as either a precondition for marriage or a criterion for its success”. Sexual relations, which were expected to take place only within the bonds of marriage, had but a single, socially proclaimed and assumed purpose: the procreation of children. The important thing was to found a family and to provide an heir, preferably male; any element of pleasure was strictly taboo.

In a pastoral letter on the subject of conjugal duties, published before the war, Cardinal Mercier, Archbishop of Malines, asked couples to put their duty to found a family before all other considerations. He went on to roundly condemn pleasure (which he broadly equated with birth control): “It were better (for your daughters) that they should not marry, rather than be delivered up as innocent victims to libertines who, after a misspent youth, feel a desire to settle down but who, in reality and perhaps unknowingly, seek only to satisfy a need for wellbeing or easy enjoyment.” Abbé Nysens said much the same when addressing newly-weds in 1912: “Childless couples are those most prone to infidelity!" and "All those agents of vice with their perfect timing seek to instil in the minds and hearts of young married couples a fear of children and the love of pleasure". Sternness and sobriety were all that mattered; the obligation to procreate came first, even before the man's satisfaction. There was, naturally, no official recognition of women's pleasure.

At most, the cardinal was willing to admit that when circumstances (medical circumstances included) so dictated, a man should make allowances for a wife's legitimate refusal to submit to her conjugal duties.

Birth control by physical means such as the condom came under fierce attack. Groups such as the Ligue Mariale contre l'Immoralité and the Ligue Nationale pour le Péril Vénérien headed by Professor Bayet were already engaged in a bitter war on the immorality they saw as a threat to society. The early 20th century brought a kind of boom in the medical world, with the discovery of new treatments for venereal diseases, chief amongst them syphilis and gonorrhoea.

In 1889 and 1902, Brussels hosted international conferences on the prophylaxis of venereal diseases, a field in which the Germans were great specialists. Feminists also joined the fray, taking up arms in the war on immorality, venereal diseases and prostitution, all of which they perceived as posing a threat to the physical, social and moral wellbeing of women.

The battle against venereal diseases went hand in hand with the campaign against immorality. Doctors cited social causes for such diseases: an excess of alcohol, over-eating coupled with excessive pleasure (!) during the act itself. Moral laxity was held to blame and moral austerity was very much on the official agenda in the early years of the century, but the coming war would not so much overturn the moral order as provide a pretext for a relative, unspoken and ultimately temporary deviation from that order.