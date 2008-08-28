Pencil, charcoal and brushes at the front. The Artistic Section of the Belgian Army in the Field

Most of the painters called to serve in the ranks are beginner artists or academy students. But some others are already known, while others who had nevertheless escaped the mobilisation in view of their age, signed up voluntarily, such as Médard Maertens, Marc-Henri Meunier and Maurice Wagemans. Though originally from the Netherlands, painter Anne-Pierre De Kat joined the Belgian army at the start of the conflict. These are primarily simple soldiers who, taking advantage of lulls or of a break between two rounds of guard duty, illustrate the daily lives of the troops in the trenches or behind the lines. Most often with the materials at hand, thick pencils and pieces of paper, sometimes a few colours, they attempt to wipe away their anguish in the face of war and death. However, some artists such as James Thiriar and André Lynen also see their talents put to good use by the military authorities in order to prepare topographical maps and panoramic sketches used to to situate enemy positions, very often with more details than aerial photographs. Other painters such as Fernand Allard l’Olivier are taken into the "camouflage" division, the mission of which (quite new in the Belgian army at this time) is to render artillery positions, observation posts, roads and vehicles invisible to the opponents. Their role is therefore purely documentary or strategic and in fact, surprisingly and unlike the English, French and even German troops, the Belgian army has no "official painters" in the strictest sense of the term.

It was not until 1916, a relatively calm year on the Yser front, that the Section Artistique de l’Armée belge en Campagne (Artistic Section of the Belgian Army in the Field) was created. The origin of this unit is somewhat vague since no official decision is included in the general staff's Daily Orders, but its paternity is generally attributed to Alfred Bastien, with the support of the royal couple through the intermediary of Jules Ingenbleek, the King's secretary. Posted in Nieuwpoort, the Brussels painter is joined, between July 1916 and August 1918, by 25 other artists with differing styles and sensitivities; the youngest are Joseph Vandegem (20 years) and André Lynen (28 years), while the oldest are in their 40s. This is not a simple company of brotherly artists, as had been the wish of Alfred Bastien, but rather an administrative division of the General Headquarters (located in La Panne), directed by an officer and subject to strict regulations. Set down on 23 June 1916, these regulations stipulate that the Section members are free to exercise their art (Article I) but that "no painting, outline, drawing or sketch can be published or sold during the war without the approval of the General Headquarters censor" (Article V), while the government also retains "a right of priority for the possible purchase of their works" (Article IV) ; moreover, though there is "no provision for promotion in rank or salary increase" and while they "must provide for themselves" (Article II), the artists are dispensed from any guard duties and other tedious obligations related to their function as a soldier.