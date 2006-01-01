Out on the town under the occupation:  concerts, operas, theatres and other performance venues

Alongside classical music, short lyrical seasons are also organised, including at the Théâtre de la Bourse (name provisionally given to the Pathé Palace) located in the boulevard Anspach and at the Palais de Glace linked to the Saint-Sauveur entertainment complex in the rue Montagne aux herbes potagères, a stone's throw from the Théâtre de la Monnaie. The orchestra and troupe from La Monnaie, in fact, having been displaced from their normal venue by the Germans, set up at the Palais de Glace as of 1916 and there they perform, on 4 January, "La Favorite" by Gaetano Donizetti. It was the first opera performance by a Belgian troupe since May 1914, according to Paul Max who describes the evening in his journal in the following manner: "The performance was triumphant. For my part, it caused great emotion in me since, seeing all of these familiar faces again (i.e. the singers, dancers and musicians), I couldn't help but think of the wonderful evenings spent at La Monnaie at a time when we didn't even think that a war would be possible." At the same time, the Belgian star Angèle Van Loo, after having left the Palais de Glace sometime earlier, takes over the management of the Théâtre de la Bourse that had been confiscated from the French group Pathé by the occupying authorities; she is nevertheless compelled to organise at least two German or Austrian operettas each year. Indeed, it is as a result of the many administrative annoyances and of the censorship imposed by the occupier that musical initiatives become increasingly rare.



The main difficulty when it comes to performing on stage is… having a stage. The troupe from the Flemish Theatre paid the price, having had its access revoked to the Vlaamsche Schouwburg (quai aux Pierres de taille) that was confiscated along with other communal buildings. On 15 November 1914, it therefore sets up at the Folies Bergères (rue des Croisades), temporarily renamed as the Volksschouwburg. With the Théâtre de la Gaité (rue du Fossé aux loups), these are the first two theatres to open. Others follow, such as the Comédie Royale now known as the La Maison de verre in 1915 and La Bonbonnière in 1916. The Théâtre du Vaudeville and the Théâtre des Galeries only open towards the end of 1916; they import comedies created and performed in Paris during the war, such as "Quatre femmes et un caporal" for the former and "Monsieur Beverley" or "Beulemans à Marseille" for the latter. The Vieux-Bruxelles (rue de Malines) is the only theatre to dare to create something new under the occupation, with the comic opera "Le Roi de Bohème" (May 1917) by Belgians Marcel Roels and Emile Raynaud. Vaudeville and operettas are quite frequent, reviews much less so. In fact, the war has put paid to such good-natured and cheeky programming: the censorship imposed by the occupier leaves little room for irony and mockery. Also, many authors such as Georges Garnir, Georges Hauzeur and Lucien Malpertuis refuse to write anything at all, and rather "serious" plays don't get much attention from the public.