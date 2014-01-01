Orphans in 14-18 : the legacy of war

If hospital institutions such as the famous Ocean Hospital are often the first to receive orphans or children temporarily separated from their parents, the children are then placed in orphanages. Homes for orphans are created starting in the autumn of 1914, while the existing accommodation structures are expanded. The Belgian State increases its aid and also benefits from the international support stimulated by the messages regarding orphans. For example, the American Delta Gamma sorority takes the Marchiennes orphanage under its wing, regularly sending funds and encouragement until such time as the local authorities can take over. For this, it will be decorated with the Order of Queen Elisabeth (of Belgium). Thanks to its help, it is thought for some time that a new section should be opened in the Charleroi suburbs, considering the extent of the demand. The painful question of war orphans is also an opportunity for educational specialists, already very involved in the scholastic field, especially in Brussels, to develop innovative educational methods in the field.

“Insofar as possible, the children must remain in the region of their birth, where they lived with their parents”

Brussels high society, already very involved in charities looking after orphans, takes hold of the issue of war orphans as of the start of the war and, under the impetus of educational specialist Ovide Decroly, homes for children are opened first in Uccle, then in the rest of the capital and country. As such, in March 1917, at number 92 in the rue de Ruysbroeck in Brussels, an institution for "older boys" opens its doors.

An inquiry is first held with the family or with the people accommodating the child. The child may stay in this familiar environment, but if this isn't possible, he or she will be placed in a specialised institution.

The child's sex and age is the final placement consideration. Boys over the age of 12 years are separated from the other children (mixing of the youngest children is encouraged), as are the children receiving their education in Dutch.

They are assigned a “mother”, a term used to identify the reference adult who is a woman in most cases, who will monitor them during their stay in the institution and will be able to identify their specific needs and problems. The “decrolyan” notion of education is quite avant-garde, focusing on the child's interaction with his/her living environment. In addition to the basic education of the children who, like other children in Belgium, are taught the basic operations of reading and writing, the children are helped to acclimate to a calm and natural environment, while their interaction with this setting is encouraged: small animals and vegetable gardens are present within the grounds and are the subject of lessons, while excursions to the park, creative workshops and magic lantern sessions are organised. The older children are also assigned to helping and supporting the younger children, especially during meals and bedtime. It is thought that this will help the young girls to familiarize themselves with their future role as mother.

While the orphans are provided with accommodations and care, thought is also given to their future: the orphans must be able to learn a trade, preferably manual, that will provide them with access to the working world. The final year of school is used for this purpose. Young girls are taught the art of sewing and housekeeping. Insofar as possible, the personnel tries to place these young people at the end of their education.