Notes for card players

DEAL – The 32-card deck is dealt with 12 cards for each player. The remaining 8 cards form the "talon", with 5 cards for the non-dealer and 3 for the person who shuffled.

VALUE OF THE CARDS – The ace is worth 11, face cards 10, and face value for the rest.

Point. The person with the highest value cards of the same suit scores points for the number of cards in this suit, or "marks points".

Sequences. A sequence of cards in the same suit counts for: 3 for a 3-card run, 4 for 4, 15 for 5, 16 for 6, 17 7, 18 for 8. The major sequence or run (to the ace) beats all the rest, and so on. Also, the player with the longest run will score points for his runs with fewer cards, despite other stronger sequences that the adversary might have. Example : 1) A 4-card run to the 10 beats a 3-card run to the king 2) Adversaries that both have the longest run with the same value, example: one a 5-card run to the king and a 3-card run to the ace, and the other a 5-card major and a 3-card run to the nine, the first player will get no points, while the second gets 15+3 points. 3) As they both have a run with the same value, the partners will also not score anything for their lesser value runs.

Brelans (3-card runs) and Quatorze (4-card runs). A set of three cards is worth 3 points if they consist of cards used for scoring points (ace, king, clean, jack, 10), while 4-card sets count for 14 points. The person with the highest value 3 or 4 of a kind scores points for his other 3 or 4-card runs even if the adversary has stronger 3 or 4-card runs sets.

10 de blanc. A player with no face cards or "cartes blanches" gets 10 points ; if, after exchanging cards, he once again has no face cards, he gets another "10 de blanc" (10 points).

Discarding. The non-dealer has the right to exchange five cards from the talon with five of his own. The remaining three are available for the dealer. Players must discard at least one card and have the right to see the cards that they leave to their partner.

Pique. This happens when, after having counted a certain number of points in one hand, a player reaches 30 points without the adversary scoring any. In this case, the player scores 90 and more, instead of 30 and more.

Note. Only the non-dealer can score a pique or repique unless, without having done so, he takes the first trick on a non-scoring card played by the partner. Cards with a value below 10 are non-scoring.

Capot. If all 12 tricks are won by one player, that player scores an additional 40 points.

Taking the cards. This refers to the player who has taken the most tricks. This person scores 10 points or 40 in case of a capot.

How to play. The non-dealer will announce in order: a "10 de blanc", the point, sequences (or runs), 3 or 4 of a kind, and will show them as his adversary does likewise in the latter case and if he declares them to be "not good", but only after the first player has put his cards down on the table. The non-dealer will score 1 point for each lead. When the deal changes, the person taking it scores a point for a trick, and the person taking the last trick scores 2 points.