Military justice

The war journals of the German battalions give differing accounts of the sessions of the military tribunals. Certain officers take the time to describe each judgment, with the company and the name of the accused, as well as his offence and punishment, while others limit themselves to reporting the tribunal's sessions.

Before looking at the cases themselves, it's useful to have an idea of how often these audiences were held. In the Erlangen battalion, for example, where the officer does not report the content of the cases, the tribunal met 64 times in 1916, i.e. more than once a week, but only 36 times in 1917. These figures must be considered with caution. Indeed, if the tribunal met as often as it did in 1916, it was very rarely for serious cases leading to the offender's execution, with major offences such as desertion being tried by a "superior" tribunal under the authority of the German general government. Also, if the number of sessions was cut in half in one year, this does not automatically mean a lesser number of offences. Indeed, it was not uncommon for several defendants to be judged at the same time, for different cases.

It should be noted that certain of the condemned were more fortunate than others. Indeed, a soldier convicted in January could thank Ludwig III, King of Bavaria, for the annual general amnesty on January 27th, in honour of the Emperor's birthday.

In the case of one battalion, for example, the judgments handed down by these field tribunals can be divided into four major categories:

The first major group consists of men who, knowing that they've fallen prey to a venereal disease, have not turned themselves in as required by military law. The usual penalty is five days of arrest, sometimes 10. Seven judgments of this type are found between 1915 and 1918.

Secondly, they were the arrests for theft or embezzlement. The punishments are very uneven, ranging from 10 days of arrest to a year and three months. It's obvious that a bread thief will remain in prison for a shorter time than a NCO found to have massively embezzled military money. During the three years between 1915 and 1918, we also find seven judgments of this type.

We also note very rare cases leading to quite severe punishment, namely three men convicted as war traitors. In fact, these men were found guilty of corruption while guarding the border. The penalties range from death (commuted to life imprisonment), to four years in prison for attempted corruption.