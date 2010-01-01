Making dinner or eating out?

Workers, butchers, teachers, retailers, homemakers... unemployed, with an uncertain salary or with a stable income… within this range of how people experience a reality such as that of the First World War, one of the few elements common to the entire Belgian civilian population was the need to obtain food on the basis of what was available. Nutritional practices at the start of the century were confronted with a concentration of new products and, especially, with a limitation of the variety of alternatives when it came time to choose, out of desire or necessity, the location for obtaining prepared meals outside of the kitchen. From the start of the conflict, the CNSA (National Relief and Food Committee) set up two distribution programmes in order to meet the immediate needs.

The Popular Soup distributed at no cost "in order to help the destitute and persons who, as a result of the state of war, are temporarily deprived of resources", and the Economical Restaurants, intended "to serve meals at a reduced price to persons whose resources have been sharply lessened as a result of current events and who, without the need to be fed at public expense, can still look after a significant part of their day-to-day needs. This includes shop girls working only every other day, employees on reduced salary, artists without commitments, retailers whose affairs are in decline, persons with a small private income who are prevented from accessing their modest revenues, small homeowners whose rents from a few suburban houses, now vacant, form of the bulk of their earnings; in short, the social category referred to as the middle classes."