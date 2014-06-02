Liège. From the siege of 1914 to the honours of 1919

Until August 1914, the city of Liège, and Belgium as a whole, represented a reality and existed in good and proper form only for a fairly limited section of international opinion. Of course, the mining engineers and colonial companies of Leopold II had contributed to Belgium's expansion and to making it known outside of Europe. However, the Kingdom was still difficult to identify as an entity, and likely totally unknown to an average American citizen, for example. To a large extent, the globalization of the concept of "Belgium" is due to the events of August 1914. They will attract the attention of leaders and populations on an international scale.

If the violation of Belgium's neutrality came as a thunderclap in a clear blue sky in the eyes of the circles of people said to be informed, the various acts of violence accompanying the penetration of German troops into Belgium strike a chord with international opinion. Belgian territory is subjected to the first assaults of the German army on August 4th, at 4 AM. It's the inauguration of the war on the western front. The next day, the siege of the city of Liège begins; it will continue until August 16th. The "Valiant city" was protected by a ring of 12 forts (six large – Barchon, Fléron, Boncelles, Flémalle, Loncin, Pontisse - and six small – Evegnée, Chaudfontaine, Embourg, Liers, Lantin, Hollogne), under the laws adopted in 1887 relative to the fortifications of the Meuse. The importance that King Albert 1st, commander-in-chief of the Belgian army, ascribes to the defence of the fortified location of Liège is clear from the person whom he decides to appoint as the head of the 3rd Division in charge of defending the zone, namely General Gérard Leman (1851-1920). This professor from the Brussels ERM (Royal Military Academy), specialising in mathematics, most notably contributed to the King's military education while the latter was still a cadet. As such, it would appear that holding Liège is of the highest symbolic importance.

This military feat quickly lends itself to allegory, ideal for the famous Epinal images and chromolithographs of all kinds that millions of children see in their first books as part of their early education. The whole world, and France in particular, will acknowledge that the resistance offered by Liège provided it with time to mobilise its troops, thereby gaining 10 precious days or so. Though this myth has now been called into question, it served as the roots of a tenacious legend for many long decades.