Leaving the homeland: Belgian refugees of the First World War

"On Friday morning, we're leaving for Laon. This is some trip that we're taking! It seems to me that it's at the far end of France, and it's best to get on with it: no way of turning back now. The weather is good. The roads are very crowded, and it's difficult to advance. It's a never-ending stream; so far, that all you can see are uninterrupted masses of people fleeing."

These words were written by Irène Norga in her war diary on 23 August 1914, as she was crossing Hainaut on her flight to France, accompanied by her cousin Irène and her parents.

During the First World War, more than 1 million Belgians – just like Irène – took to the road in order to flee German atrocities or the country's occupation. Heading out on the road to exile – with the most destitute carrying only the clothing that they owned at the time of departure – the refugees made their way towards France, the Netherlands or England. While a good many of them returned home once the front has stabilised, others definitively established themselves in their host country. Couples, mixed or not, were formed there, children were born there. The weakest or the most elderly died there. For the Belgian government, itself in exile, and for the governments of the host countries, these population movements had to be managed. This was not done without some trouble. The good intentions that prevailed at the start of the conflict gradually dissipated, leaving room for criticism. The refugees themselves were criticized as well, both by the local populations and by their co-citizens who had remained in occupied Belgium.

As such, entire families and individuals found themselves scattered to the four corners of France, England or the Netherlands. The people most directly affected by the arrival of the German troops in Belgium preferred to wait until the end of the conflict before returning home, but other families only remained abroad until such time as the front could stabilise.

Who were these refugees? How were they received? This report is intended to introduce you to this important aspect.